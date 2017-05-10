Friday Calendar

May 10, 2017 9:44 AM

Calendar of Events: Friday, May 12-Thursday, May 18, 2017

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.

Friday, May 12

Art Openings

Opening Reception: Cultural Fabric at FRANK Gallery

Cultural Fabric - explorations of youth identity through quilts and portraiture. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events, 919-636-4135.

Opening Reception: May Featured Artists and Guests

Featuring the spotlight furniture maker Keith Allen, and alternative process photographer Alan Dehmer, along with a brand new group of artists the annual guest invitational exhibition. Refreshments will be served. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events, 919-636-4135.

Wendy H. Wilkins at WomanCraft

Wendy H. Wilkins will be the featured artist at WomanCraft during the Second Friday ArtWalk. Wendy’s primary medium is alcohol-based ink. Join Wendy, see her art, have a snack and a drink. Wendy is offering a 25% discount on her prints for the ArtWalk. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. WomanCraft, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://womancraftgifts.squarespace.com, 919-929-3300.

Faith

Chicken, Fish and Barbeque Plate Sale at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church

Chicken, fish or barbeque plates with two sides and dessert. Eat in or take out. $8.00 per plate and $10.00 combination. Details: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. Preorder by calling 919-362-7831.

Seminar

Amuse Bouche - Part Of The 2017 Climate Carnival

Festive panel discussion with Frank Stasio, Greg Fishel, Nakisa Gover, and Susan Hassol answering questions around climate change, justice and giving hope. There will be hors d’oeuvres for all and a cash bar. Details: Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5 Advance/$10 Door. The Plant, 220 Lorax Ln, #5, Pittsboro. http://abundancenc.org/event/amuse-bouche-2, 919-533-5181.

Literary

Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale

Book Prices: Hardcovers $2; large softcovers $1; mass-market paperbacks 50 cents; media $1; children's books $1. Details: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.

Music

Music on the Plaza at Northgate Mall - Handsome Al and the Lookers featuring Emma Davis

Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, and groove to summer sounds, accompanied by beer and wine from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks and Northgate food vendors. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.

Louis Romanos Quartet

Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.

Lud; and Bad Balloon

Details: Friday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

High Cotton

Details: Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Erika Wennerstrom

Details: Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Erika Strutter - A Tribute to Kiss

Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

21+ Shwifty Cat Swing Dance Party with DJ GON and DJ FM

Details: Friday, May 12, 10:30 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cody Woody; Lester Coalbanks; and The Seven Sorrows

Details: Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Thank You Scientist; Bent Knee; and Kiss the Curse

Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The UGC Beat Battle

Details: Friday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $5-$25. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan - Free Performance for the Special Needs Community

Free for Special Needs Community. General admission seating is limited to 800 spaces and maximum Wheelchair seating is 20. Please register as soon as possible for wheelchair seating. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham Register: https://tinyurl.com/DBTPETERPANSNRSVP, 919-560-3030.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Gypsy Stars. The caller will be Valerie Helbert. Details: Friday, May 12, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Outings

Live and Local Chapel Hill - Cirque Du Plaza

Featuring Down to Earth Aerials, a face painter, a balloon artist, and a local caricature artist. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.

Theater

Chicago

Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, May 12, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.

Saturday, May 13

Literary

Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale

Book Prices: Hardcovers $2; large softcovers $1; mass-market paperbacks 50 cents; media $1; children's books $1. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.

Morehead Montessori School Writing Share

Students from Morehead Montessori Elementary School will share their writing and reading at The Regulator. Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Lectures

Town Hall Meeting with Durham County Legislators

Hosted by the Durham Association of Educators (DAE). Topics will include HB 13, funding of public schools and other issues relating to education. Details: Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 Driver St, Durham. For more information, contact Michelle Burton at 919-667-7073 or e-mail thelibraryteacher@gmail.com.

Music

Chad Eby Quintet plays the music of Wynton and Branford Marsalis

Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturday w/ Black Forest Quartet

Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Blues & BBQ w/ Good Rocking Sam, The Bull City Blues Band

Enjoy CrossTies Barbecue dinner and listen to some great area blues bands! Details: Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m. $6 cover (dinner not included), 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Dance Party w/ Aviation Parkway

Dance Party with Aviation Parkway, spinning Deep House, Top 40, and Underground Bass. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Michelle Belanger & The Mystery Hillbillies

Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio; and Dynamite Brothers

Details: Saturday, May 13, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The New Up; Map the Sky; and Ruckzuck

Details: Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Wind and The Wave; Justin Kawika Young; and The Native Sibling

Details: Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan

Details: Saturday, May 13, 6:30 p.m. $14-$20 Advance/$17-$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/peter-pan-1, 919-560-3030.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, , Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Fundraisers

BBQ/Brunswick Stew Plate Sale

Sponsored by the Gorman Ruritan Club. Proceeds benefit the community. Details: May 13, Take out, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Eat in, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $5-$10. 2309 E Geer St, Durham. www.gormanruritan.com/BBQ-Dinners, 919-688-4425.

Outings

Spring Fest at Emerson Waldorf School

Featuring flower crown making, May Pole dancing, a puppet show, archery, a hay ride, games, activities, food, and fun for children of all ages. Details: Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Check website for activity pricing. Emerson Waldorf School, 6211 New Jericho Rd, Chapel Hill. www.emersonwaldorf.org, 919-967-1858.

Neighborhood Block Party at Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse

Featuring food, fun and great music with the Dogwood Blossom Band. There will also be a neighborhood yard sale. Details: Saturday, May 13, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse Pavilion, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2700 North Roxboro St, Durham. https://sacredgroundscoffeehouse.org.

FIRST Tech Challenge Bull City Robotics Invitational

Hosted by the FTC Team 8569 of Camelot Academy, Durham. The Invitational brings together North Carolina students showcasing their robotic design and programming skills. This year’s FIRST Tech Challenge game is Velocity Vortex featuring a competition showcasing student’s Velocity Vortex challenge robotics concept designs to entertain the public. Teams from across the Triangle and Triad are competing, with team members ranging from 7th-12th grade, with additional teams from the K-6 and high school level showcasing their robotic designs. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.

Downtown Durham History Bike Ride

Sponsored by The Museum of Durham History and Bike Durham. A leisurely five-mile tour through downtown Durham and the American Tobacco Campus led by a local historian and Durham native. Details: Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. The ride begins and ends (with parking available) at the Museum of Durham History, 500 West Main St, Durham. www.museumofdurhamhistory.org/blog/modh-bike-durham-to-lead-biking-durhams-histories-ride-may13th, 919-246-9993.

Nature’s Magnificent Moms at Eno River State Park

Join a Park Ranger and learn about Moms of the Animal Kingdom at Eno River! Also, take the opportunity to make a Mother’s Day card! Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.

Theater

Chicago

Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Saturday, May 13, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.

Pete Seeger: The Storm King

In this unique blend of spoken word, music, and video, Pete Seeger’s spoken words will be piped in as Jeff Haynes and accompanying musicians perform a combination of new music and music written by or popularized by Pete Seeger. Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. $35. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Sunday, May 14

Faith

Mother’s Day Service at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church

The guest speaker will be Minister Shaun Daniel of True Faith Fellowship Church. The public is invited to attend. The pastor is Rev. Antonio Bell. Details: Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2697 NC Highway 56, Creedmoor.

Mother’s Day at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church

The speaker will be Rev. Beverly Johnson. Details: Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. 919-362-7831.

Literary

Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale - Bag Day

Bag Day - $5 a bag. Does NOT include media. Details: Sunday, May 14, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.

Music

RPM; and Secret Monkey Weekend

Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, May 14, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.

Piedmont Melody Makers

Details: Sunday, May 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Sara Watkins

Details: Sunday, May 14, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Zannie Hall; and Swarming Branch

Details: Sunday, May 14, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Pinegrove; and Russel the Leaf

Details: Sunday, May 14, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan

Details: Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. $14-$20 Advance/$17-$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/peter-pan-1, 919-560-3030.

Outings

Mother’s Day 3.0 Mile Hike

Explore the highest hill in Orange County on the Occoneechee Mountain Loop and Chestnut Oak Trails. There will be a stop at a scenic overlook of western Orange County and Hillsborough. Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. Take exit #164 from I-85. Turn north toward Hillsborough on Churton Street. Turn left on Mayo Street; go past a small shopping center. Turn left on Orange Grove Road. After less than one mile, turn right on Virginia Cates Drive (gravel) just before Orange Grove passes under the interstate. The parking lot is on the left after the ponds.

Living Reptiles at Eno River State Park

Meet live turtles and a snake and learn about their habitats and habits. Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Eno River State Park. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Sunday, May 14, 7 a.m. Free. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.

GeekCraft Expo

GeekCraft Expo is a curated craft market, founded by comic book writer Daniel Way (Deadpool, Wolverine: Origins), with “geek" and pop culture-themed jewelry, original artwork, and more - all handmade by local RDU artisans. GeekCraft Expo is family friendly and free to the public, and cosplay is encouraged! Details: Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St, Durham. www.geekcraftexpo.com.

APS Cat Adoption Event

Come visit our furry friends! Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Theater

Chicago

Details: Sunday, May 14, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

Monday, May 15

Literary

Leslie Lawrence, author of “The Death of Fred Astaire: And Other Essays from a Life Outside the Lines”

Details: Monday, May 15, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Music

Warpaint

Details: Monday, May 15, 8 p.m. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Whisperer; Thousand Arrows; and Milusos

Details: Monday, May 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, May 16

Literary

John Trump, author of “Still & Barrel: Craft Spirits in the Old North State”

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Lectures

Presentation about Hollow Rock Nature Preserve and Blackwood Farm Park

Dan Derby, Superintendent, Orange County Parks Division, will be talking about Hollow Rock Nature Preserve and Blackwood Farm Park. These are both great resources for families, so come and learn more about them. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. New Hope Improvement Association Community Center, 4014 Whitfield Rd, Chapel Hill.

Kids

Fishing With A Ranger

Come out and let your kids fish in Occoneechee’s ponds. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.

Music

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8 p.m. $23-$91. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/robert-randolph-family-band, 919-560-3030.

PopUp Chorus Season Finale: People’s Choice

After a nomination and voting process, PopUp Chorus will sing the two songs that get the most votes. The chorus will be accompanied by a full band on this special night. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. $10/$5 Students. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Askultura; and Sibannac

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jennifer Curtis +cfs Upper School Bands

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Whitney; and Natalie Prass

Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m. $16. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Theatre

Triangle Rising Stars

Triangle Rising Stars is a regional competition that brings together high school musical theater students from Central and Eastern North Carolina to perform and compete for the chance to represent the Triangle in the national finals in New York City each summer. Throughout the school year judges from DPAC, Theatre in the Park, and WTVD ABC 11 attend High School Musical Theater productions across the region. Regional finalists are then selected to attend a weekend retreat with their peers, culminating with the Triangle Rising Stars awards show at DPAC. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. $10. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

Wednesday, May 17

Music

The Tenors

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. $40-$240. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

New Found Glory; and Trash Boat

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Deer

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Juan Huevos Residency

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Chris Pureka

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m. $15-$17. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Outings

Hot Yoga

Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, May 17, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Wednesday, May 17, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 18

Literary

Kelly Lenox, author of “The Brightest Rock” book of poetry

Details: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Music

The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra

Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.

Roomful of Blues

Details: Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m. $30 Seated/$25 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Moogfest

Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art and technology. Details: Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21, various times and venues. See website for more information. $249-$499. Durham. http://moogfest.com.

Cinema Novo; Black Wall; and The Ghost of Saturday Nite

Details: Thursday, May 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Cory Wells; DRISKIL; and Anne-Claire

Details: Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 18 , 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Recurring Friday

Music

Friday Jazz Series

Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Saturday

Music

Saturday Cool Jazz

Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Sunday

Music

Sunday Music on the Patio

Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Tuesday

Kids

Kids Stories and Songs

Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.

Outings

Needlework Group

Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."

Recurring Wednesday

Kids

Preschool Storytime

Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Music

The Leroy Savage Group

Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.

Recurring Thursday

Theater

Mommy’s Morning Movies

Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chapel Hill Manager Roger Stancil on the challenges facing the town from the state and federal governments

Chapel Hill Manager Roger Stancil on the challenges facing the town from the state and federal governments 1:40

Chapel Hill Manager Roger Stancil on the challenges facing the town from the state and federal governments
DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of support for public education 1:21

DPS school hold Walk-ins in show of support for public education
Durham Ballet mixes dance, bit of fairy dust to serve special need 0:48

Durham Ballet mixes dance, bit of fairy dust to serve special need

View More Video

Entertainment Videos