Calendar of Events: Friday, May 12-Thursday, May 18, 2017

Friday, May 12
Friday, May 12
Art Openings
Opening Reception: Cultural Fabric at FRANK Gallery
Cultural Fabric - explorations of youth identity through quilts and portraiture. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events, 919-636-4135.
Opening Reception: May Featured Artists and Guests
Featuring the spotlight furniture maker Keith Allen, and alternative process photographer Alan Dehmer, along with a brand new group of artists the annual guest invitational exhibition. Refreshments will be served. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events, 919-636-4135.
Wendy H. Wilkins at WomanCraft
Wendy H. Wilkins will be the featured artist at WomanCraft during the Second Friday ArtWalk. Wendy’s primary medium is alcohol-based ink. Join Wendy, see her art, have a snack and a drink. Wendy is offering a 25% discount on her prints for the ArtWalk. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. WomanCraft, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://womancraftgifts.squarespace.com, 919-929-3300.
Faith
Chicken, Fish and Barbeque Plate Sale at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Chicken, fish or barbeque plates with two sides and dessert. Eat in or take out. $8.00 per plate and $10.00 combination. Details: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. Preorder by calling 919-362-7831.
Seminar
Amuse Bouche - Part Of The 2017 Climate Carnival
Festive panel discussion with Frank Stasio, Greg Fishel, Nakisa Gover, and Susan Hassol answering questions around climate change, justice and giving hope. There will be hors d’oeuvres for all and a cash bar. Details: Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5 Advance/$10 Door. The Plant, 220 Lorax Ln, #5, Pittsboro. http://abundancenc.org/event/amuse-bouche-2, 919-533-5181.
Literary
Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale
Book Prices: Hardcovers $2; large softcovers $1; mass-market paperbacks 50 cents; media $1; children's books $1. Details: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.
Music
Music on the Plaza at Northgate Mall - Handsome Al and the Lookers featuring Emma Davis
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, and groove to summer sounds, accompanied by beer and wine from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks and Northgate food vendors. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
Louis Romanos Quartet
Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Lud; and Bad Balloon
Details: Friday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
High Cotton
Details: Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Erika Wennerstrom
Details: Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Erika Strutter - A Tribute to Kiss
Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
21+ Shwifty Cat Swing Dance Party with DJ GON and DJ FM
Details: Friday, May 12, 10:30 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cody Woody; Lester Coalbanks; and The Seven Sorrows
Details: Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Thank You Scientist; Bent Knee; and Kiss the Curse
Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The UGC Beat Battle
Details: Friday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $5-$25. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan - Free Performance for the Special Needs Community
Free for Special Needs Community. General admission seating is limited to 800 spaces and maximum Wheelchair seating is 20. Please register as soon as possible for wheelchair seating. Details: Friday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham Register: https://tinyurl.com/DBTPETERPANSNRSVP, 919-560-3030.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Gypsy Stars. The caller will be Valerie Helbert. Details: Friday, May 12, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Outings
Live and Local Chapel Hill - Cirque Du Plaza
Featuring Down to Earth Aerials, a face painter, a balloon artist, and a local caricature artist. Details: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.
Theater
Chicago
Details: Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, May 12, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, May 13
Literary
Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale
Book Prices: Hardcovers $2; large softcovers $1; mass-market paperbacks 50 cents; media $1; children's books $1. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.
Morehead Montessori School Writing Share
Students from Morehead Montessori Elementary School will share their writing and reading at The Regulator. Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures
Town Hall Meeting with Durham County Legislators
Hosted by the Durham Association of Educators (DAE). Topics will include HB 13, funding of public schools and other issues relating to education. Details: Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 Driver St, Durham. For more information, contact Michelle Burton at 919-667-7073 or e-mail thelibraryteacher@gmail.com.
Music
Chad Eby Quintet plays the music of Wynton and Branford Marsalis
Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Black Forest Quartet
Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Blues & BBQ w/ Good Rocking Sam, The Bull City Blues Band
Enjoy CrossTies Barbecue dinner and listen to some great area blues bands! Details: Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m. $6 cover (dinner not included), 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance Party w/ Aviation Parkway
Dance Party with Aviation Parkway, spinning Deep House, Top 40, and Underground Bass. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Michelle Belanger & The Mystery Hillbillies
Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Greg Humphreys Electric Trio; and Dynamite Brothers
Details: Saturday, May 13, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The New Up; Map the Sky; and Ruckzuck
Details: Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Wind and The Wave; Justin Kawika Young; and The Native Sibling
Details: Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan
Details: Saturday, May 13, 6:30 p.m. $14-$20 Advance/$17-$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/peter-pan-1, 919-560-3030.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, , Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Fundraisers
BBQ/Brunswick Stew Plate Sale
Sponsored by the Gorman Ruritan Club. Proceeds benefit the community. Details: May 13, Take out, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Eat in, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $5-$10. 2309 E Geer St, Durham. www.gormanruritan.com/BBQ-Dinners, 919-688-4425.
Outings
Spring Fest at Emerson Waldorf School
Featuring flower crown making, May Pole dancing, a puppet show, archery, a hay ride, games, activities, food, and fun for children of all ages. Details: Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Check website for activity pricing. Emerson Waldorf School, 6211 New Jericho Rd, Chapel Hill. www.emersonwaldorf.org, 919-967-1858.
Neighborhood Block Party at Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse
Featuring food, fun and great music with the Dogwood Blossom Band. There will also be a neighborhood yard sale. Details: Saturday, May 13, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse Pavilion, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2700 North Roxboro St, Durham. https://sacredgroundscoffeehouse.org.
FIRST Tech Challenge Bull City Robotics Invitational
Hosted by the FTC Team 8569 of Camelot Academy, Durham. The Invitational brings together North Carolina students showcasing their robotic design and programming skills. This year’s FIRST Tech Challenge game is Velocity Vortex featuring a competition showcasing student’s Velocity Vortex challenge robotics concept designs to entertain the public. Teams from across the Triangle and Triad are competing, with team members ranging from 7th-12th grade, with additional teams from the K-6 and high school level showcasing their robotic designs. Details: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
Downtown Durham History Bike Ride
Sponsored by The Museum of Durham History and Bike Durham. A leisurely five-mile tour through downtown Durham and the American Tobacco Campus led by a local historian and Durham native. Details: Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. The ride begins and ends (with parking available) at the Museum of Durham History, 500 West Main St, Durham. www.museumofdurhamhistory.org/blog/modh-bike-durham-to-lead-biking-durhams-histories-ride-may13th, 919-246-9993.
Nature’s Magnificent Moms at Eno River State Park
Join a Park Ranger and learn about Moms of the Animal Kingdom at Eno River! Also, take the opportunity to make a Mother’s Day card! Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Theater
Chicago
Details: Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, May 13, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Pete Seeger: The Storm King
In this unique blend of spoken word, music, and video, Pete Seeger’s spoken words will be piped in as Jeff Haynes and accompanying musicians perform a combination of new music and music written by or popularized by Pete Seeger. Details: Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. $35. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Sunday, May 14
Faith
Mother’s Day Service at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church
The guest speaker will be Minister Shaun Daniel of True Faith Fellowship Church. The public is invited to attend. The pastor is Rev. Antonio Bell. Details: Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2697 NC Highway 56, Creedmoor.
Mother’s Day at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
The speaker will be Rev. Beverly Johnson. Details: Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. 919-362-7831.
Literary
Friends of the Orange County Public Library Spring Book Sale - Bag Day
Bag Day - $5 a bag. Does NOT include media. Details: Sunday, May 14, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.
Music
RPM; and Secret Monkey Weekend
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, May 14, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Piedmont Melody Makers
Details: Sunday, May 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sara Watkins
Details: Sunday, May 14, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Zannie Hall; and Swarming Branch
Details: Sunday, May 14, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Pinegrove; and Russel the Leaf
Details: Sunday, May 14, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Durham Ballet Theatre Presents Peter Pan
Details: Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. $14-$20 Advance/$17-$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/peter-pan-1, 919-560-3030.
Outings
Mother’s Day 3.0 Mile Hike
Explore the highest hill in Orange County on the Occoneechee Mountain Loop and Chestnut Oak Trails. There will be a stop at a scenic overlook of western Orange County and Hillsborough. Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. Take exit #164 from I-85. Turn north toward Hillsborough on Churton Street. Turn left on Mayo Street; go past a small shopping center. Turn left on Orange Grove Road. After less than one mile, turn right on Virginia Cates Drive (gravel) just before Orange Grove passes under the interstate. The parking lot is on the left after the ponds.
Living Reptiles at Eno River State Park
Meet live turtles and a snake and learn about their habitats and habits. Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Eno River State Park. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, May 14, 7 a.m. Free. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
GeekCraft Expo
GeekCraft Expo is a curated craft market, founded by comic book writer Daniel Way (Deadpool, Wolverine: Origins), with “geek" and pop culture-themed jewelry, original artwork, and more - all handmade by local RDU artisans. GeekCraft Expo is family friendly and free to the public, and cosplay is encouraged! Details: Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St, Durham. www.geekcraftexpo.com.
APS Cat Adoption Event
Come visit our furry friends! Details: Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Theater
Chicago
Details: Sunday, May 14, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Monday, May 15
Literary
Leslie Lawrence, author of “The Death of Fred Astaire: And Other Essays from a Life Outside the Lines”
Details: Monday, May 15, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
Warpaint
Details: Monday, May 15, 8 p.m. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Whisperer; Thousand Arrows; and Milusos
Details: Monday, May 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, May 16
Literary
John Trump, author of “Still & Barrel: Craft Spirits in the Old North State”
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures
Presentation about Hollow Rock Nature Preserve and Blackwood Farm Park
Dan Derby, Superintendent, Orange County Parks Division, will be talking about Hollow Rock Nature Preserve and Blackwood Farm Park. These are both great resources for families, so come and learn more about them. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. New Hope Improvement Association Community Center, 4014 Whitfield Rd, Chapel Hill.
Kids
Fishing With A Ranger
Come out and let your kids fish in Occoneechee’s ponds. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Music
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8 p.m. $23-$91. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/robert-randolph-family-band, 919-560-3030.
PopUp Chorus Season Finale: People’s Choice
After a nomination and voting process, PopUp Chorus will sing the two songs that get the most votes. The chorus will be accompanied by a full band on this special night. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. $10/$5 Students. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Askultura; and Sibannac
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jennifer Curtis +cfs Upper School Bands
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Whitney; and Natalie Prass
Details: Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m. $16. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Theatre
Triangle Rising Stars
Triangle Rising Stars is a regional competition that brings together high school musical theater students from Central and Eastern North Carolina to perform and compete for the chance to represent the Triangle in the national finals in New York City each summer. Throughout the school year judges from DPAC, Theatre in the Park, and WTVD ABC 11 attend High School Musical Theater productions across the region. Regional finalists are then selected to attend a weekend retreat with their peers, culminating with the Triangle Rising Stars awards show at DPAC. Details: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. $10. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, May 17
Music
The Tenors
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. $40-$240. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
New Found Glory; and Trash Boat
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Deer
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Juan Huevos Residency
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Chris Pureka
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m. $15-$17. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Hot Yoga
Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, May 17, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, May 17, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 18
Literary
Kelly Lenox, author of “The Brightest Rock” book of poetry
Details: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Roomful of Blues
Details: Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m. $30 Seated/$25 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Moogfest
Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art and technology. Details: Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21, various times and venues. See website for more information. $249-$499. Durham. http://moogfest.com.
Cinema Novo; Black Wall; and The Ghost of Saturday Nite
Details: Thursday, May 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Cory Wells; DRISKIL; and Anne-Claire
Details: Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 18 , 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Kids
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
