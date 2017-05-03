Calendar of Events: Friday, May 5-Thursday, May 11

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.
Friday, May 5
Art Openings
9 Artist Show, Opening Reception, at 123 Art Studios
Nine artists will be exhibiting masterful creations in acrylics, earthen sculpture, raku, encaustic wax, metalwork, 3-D neon, and mixed media. The show runs every weekend through Sunday, June 4; Fridays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturdays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Details: Friday, May 5, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free. 123 Art Studios, 123 Beech Forest Way, Pittsboro. www.123ArtStudios.com, 919-338-1519.
Faith
Community Fish Fry at Temple Baptist
Plates include fried flounder, potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Free delivery offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a minimum order of 10 plates. Proceeds will benefit a variety of church missions and capital efforts. Please call 919-309-0050 ext. 200 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to reserve tickets. Details: Friday, May 5, Dine in and take out: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $9 per plate. Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham.
Literary
Edward Balleisen, author of “Fraud: An American History from Barnum to Madoff”
Details: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Cory Doctorow, author of “Walkaway”
Details: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. Free; must purchase a copy of the book to join the signing line. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.flyleafbooks.com/event/cory-doctorow-discusses-his-new-novel-walkaway, 919-942-7373.
Music
Loretta Lynn
Details: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. $64-$172. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/loretta-lynn, 919-560-3030.
Durham Medical Orchestra Spring 2017 Concert: Joyride!
The spring concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Markowski’s Joyride, and other works by Borodin, Marquez, and Rosas. Details: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke’s East Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. http://dmomusic.org/event/spring-2017-concert.
Music on the Plaza at Northgate Mall - Los Plebes De Olancho/Cinco de Mayo Party!
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, and groove to summer sounds, accompanied by beer and wine from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks and Northgate food vendors. The Guys from Olancho Honduras will get Cinco do Mayo started with their brand of traditional Mexican and Central American party music. The Durham Arts Council will be making maracas and God’s Eye crafts for kids and El Rey Del Taco and Morfa Empanada food trucks will be on-site. Details: Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
The Bucking Mules
Details: Friday, May 5, 8:30 p.m. $12. Nightlight Bar & Club, 405 W. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.nightlightclub.com/2017/5/5/alice-gerrard-kay-justice-joseph-decosimo-bucking-mules, 919-960-6101.
Keith Ganz Quartet
Details: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Erie Choir; and Nathan Oliver
Details: Friday, May 5, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 5, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harper and Midwest Kind
Details: Friday, May 5, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Adrian Belew Power Trio; and Saul Zonana
Details: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. $26 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Melodime; and Matt Hires and The Antique Hearts
Details: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Saving Space Showcase; Mature Fantasy; Al Riggs & The Big Sad; and Fluorescence
Details: Friday, May 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
JKutchma; and Curtis Eller
Details: Friday, May 5, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Live and Local Chapel Hill - Bluegrass and Bike Week
Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, a bluegrass band from Chapel Hill, will be strummin', stompin' and pickin' in the Plaza. Bike activities and family fun. Details: Friday, May 5, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.
Tike Hike at Eno River State Park - Spiders
Join Ranger Jack for a toddler and young kids program. Details: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Durham. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Theater
Mamma Mia!
Details: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. $35-$135. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, May 5, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, May 6
Art Openings
23rd Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Invitational
A juried sculpture show and sale premiering exciting original new work by 11 accomplished artists for the outdoors. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. Details: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Garden Art Galley, 1902 Borland Rd, Hillsborough. www.garden-art-gallery.com, 919-757-2181.
Seminar
2017 Uhlman Family Seminar: Jewish Song, Comedy, and Storytelling in the Old and New Worlds
The focus will be on Jewish culture as revealed through entertainment: Music, film, folklore, humor, and the storytelling components present in all of these arts. Check the web site for seminar topics, speakers, and registration fees. This seminar is offered by the Program in Humanities and Human Values. Pre-registration is required. Details: Saturday, May 6 9:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. $125/$62.50 Teachers. Optional lunch $15. UNC Chapel Hill, 1700 MLK Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill. http://humanities.unc.edu/event/2017-uhlman-family-seminar-jewish-song-comedy-and-storytelling-in-the-old-and-new-worlds, 919-962-1544.
Literature
Freedom Book Festival
Join Free Spirit Freedom for the Launch of Freedom Through Knowledge, featuring photos of former schools for children of color. The event includes a children’s book-making workshop (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.), local authors, artists, books signings, readings and displays. Details: Saturday, May 6 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org/free-spirit-freedom, 919-591-1904.
Second Annual Teen Literature Festival
Sponsored by the Durham County Library. Join Young Adult authors Jenny Hubbard, Stuart Albright, Scott Reintgen and more for author readings and writing workshops. Meet the authors, learn about writing and enjoy refreshments. Details: Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. 919-560-0213.
Durham County Library Presents Meet the Author: Teresa Howell
Sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. Local author and educator Teresa Howell will discuss her novel, “That Church Life.” Howell is a creative romance and Christian writer. The event will include a book signing and Q&A with the author. Details: Saturday, May 6, 3 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. 919-560-7429.
Music
VOICES Spring Concert, Better is Peace
The concert features Ralph Vaughan Williams’s powerful proclamation of peace Dona Nobis Pacem and Karl Jenkins’ joyous anthem of praise Te Deum. Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Children under 12 free. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. https://tickets.carolinaperformingarts.org/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=11284, 919-843-3333.
eighth blackbird & Will Oldham (a.k.a. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)
eighth blackbird is a busy commissioner of new works from today's most gifted composers. They share the stage with the singular Will Oldham, who writes and performs sparse, revelatory songs as his musical alter ego Bonnie "Prince" Billy. Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. http://dukeperformances.duke.edu/calendar/eighth-blackbird-and-will-oldham-aka-bonnie-%E2%80%9Cprince%E2%80%9D-billy, 919-684-4444.
Laila Biali Trio
Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Second Line Stompers
Traditional New Orleans Early Jazz/New York Traditional Jazz. Details: Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Flash Car DJ Night
All vinyl barrage of funk/disco/electro/dance jams. Details: Saturday, May 6, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Roger “Hurricane” Wilson CD Release Party; and Fat Bastard Blues Band
Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Shannon McNally
Details: Saturday, May 6, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Elementary; Holy Golden; and Clyde Boomer
Details: Saturday, May 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Don't Be Mean to People: A Concert for the ACLU of NC
The brewery, along with all participating artists, are donating 100% of the proceeds to the ACLU of NC. In addition to the concert in Ponysaurus Brewing Co.'s beer garden, local food trucks are serving guests dinner and dessert. Details: Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Door. Ponysaurus Brewing Company, 219 Hood St, Durham. http://ponysaurusbrewing.com/dontbemean, 844-369-7669.
Dance
Multimedia Dance Performance “The Mesoplanets”
Part of the 2016-17 DIDA season. Journey to Pluto and the outer reaches of the solar system. In a series of vignettes, Rabble & Twine combine movement, video projection, sound, and text to explore the varied environments and moving myths of the outer reaches of our solar system. Details: Saturday, May 6 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. $12. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.mesoplanets.org.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, May 6, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Fundraisers
Triangle Race for the Cure
Presented by the Duke Cancer Institute. Details: Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. $30. The Frontier, RTP, 800 Park Offices Dr, Durham. www.komennctc.org, 919-493-2873.
Pet Photography Fundraiser for Durham APS
By professional photographer Rick Fisher of Rick Fisher's Photography. 100% of proceeds go to APS of Durham. For $75, you will receive a professional portrait session, and an 8x10 print of the photo. Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. $75. Berkshire Main Street apartments in downtown Durham, 704 15th St, Durham. To schedule your photography session, please call 919-599-5585.
Outings
St. Luke’s Annual Spring Fling Indoor Yard Sale
Join your friends and neighbors for treasure hunting at St. Luke’s annual Spring Fling Indoor Yard Sale. Proceeds will go to programs such as Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and Durham Interfaith Hospitality Network. Expect all kinds of items from toys to tools, dolls to dishes, pictures to pots, and even plants. Cash or credit card. Details: Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Johnson Hall, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. www.stlukesdurham.org/dfc/newsdetail_2/3185133, 919-286-2273.
St. Barbara's Greek Festival
There will be fun for all ages, rain or shine. Celebrate food, wine, and life with the Greeks. Enjoy their legendary hospitality. Dance to lively bouzouki music, shouting "Opa!" Festival proceeds benefit the Saint Barbara Church Building Fund and the Durham Rescue Mission. Details: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Free. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751, Durham. www.durhamgreekfestival.org, 919-484-1600.
Preservation Durham Home Tour 2017 - Historic West End
The tour is two days - Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. each day. The tour will highlight Durham’s historic West End neighborhood, celebrating the Pauli Murray House, which was recently named a National Historic Landmark, one of only four in Durham County. There will be guided tours of the oldest sections of Maplewood Cemetery and some of the area’s most cherished residential and commercial restorations. Details: Saturday, May 6, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. & Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. $10.75-$21.50 Advance/$27 Day of Event/Free for children 12 and under. Preservation Durham Headquarters, Durham Co-op Market, 1111 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.eventbrite.com/e/preservation-tour-2017-tickets-33434854550, 919-682-3036.
Durham Refugee Day
Organized by the City of Durham, Church World Service and World Relief. Celebrate and welcome refugees at Durham Refugee Day. Music, food, games, and community education. Refugee vendors, speakers, and bands will set the mood for family fun and joyful global solidarity. Music by Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, and DurtyDub. Details: Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Durham’s Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://DurhamRefugeeDay.com.
A Day at the Derby
Savor Triple Crown cocktails and trophy-winning fare in Durham's most Derby-worthy atmosphere for pre-race, the "Run for the Roses" and post-victory revelry in the Fairview Dining Room and Bull Durham Bar. Schedule: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Derby Day Brunch; 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hats and Gloves Derby Afternoon Tea; 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Dinner at Dusk (Three Courses, $35); 6:34 p.m. 143rd Run for the Roses. Details: Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham. Reservations: www.opentable.com/fairview-dining-room, 919-493-6699.
5th Annual Spring Crafts Show at White Oak Pottery
Ceramics, woodworking, basketry, jewelry, mixed media, artwork raffles, open studio, refreshments. Rain date: Sunday, May 7. Details: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. White Oak Pottery, 3915 Rivermont Rd, Durham. www.white-oak-pottery.com, 919-641-6808.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Details: Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m. Free. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. Details: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. If interested in participating, please contact John at: jnkent25@gmail.com.
Park Ranger Sing-A-Long at Eno River State Park
Join a Park Ranger at the main parking lot of Fews Ford Access for a brief hike down to the wilderness cabin, followed by a sing-a-long of songs about the great outdoors and the animals that live there. Including a one mile round trip hike (total distance) this program will last 60-90 minutes. Details: Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Access, Durham. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Theater
Mamma Mia!
Details: Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $35-$135. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, May 6, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Sunday, May 7
Art Openings
Chapel Hill Woodturners, Opening Reception
Gallery exhibit and craft sale. On exhibit through May 31. Details: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
23rd Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Invitational
A juried sculpture show and sale premiering exciting original new work by 11 accomplished artists for the outdoors. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. Details: Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Garden Art Galley, 1902 Borland Rd, Hillsborough. www.garden-art-gallery.com, 919-757-2181.
Faith
153rd Church Anniversary at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
The guest speaker will be Rev. Gregory Headen of Greensboro, NC. The public is invited. Details: Sunday, May 7, 10:45 a.m. Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Rd, Durham. 919-477-3893.
Luncheon and talk with Holocaust Survivor Rabbi Joseph Polak, “The Children, the Children”
Rabbi Joseph Polak is Rabbi Emeritus of the Boston University Hillel Foundation and Assistant Professor, Boston University School of Public Health. Details: Sunday, May 7, 12:30 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Teachers/Free for teenagers. Beth El Synagogue, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Register for luncheon: https://form.jotform.us/70934665946167. 919-682-1238.
Literary
Reader’s Party
Sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. Celebrate reading aloud with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. The theme is mothers. Read from material provided or bring your own. Come early to sign up to read at the open mic. Refreshments will be provided. Details: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. Free; open to the public. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. https://durhamcountylibrary.org/2017/04/durham-county-library-presents-a-readers-party-7, 919-560-0268.
Meet the Author Tea - Art Chansky, author of “Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era That Transformed a Southern College Town”
Sponsored by the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library. Details: Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Meeting Room B, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/meet-the-author-tea, 919-968-2777.
Music
Duke University String School Orchestra Concert
Details: Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Last Words: Bach's Final Musical Expression
Details: Sunday, May 7, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. https://chapel.duke.edu/events/last-words-bachs-final-musical-expression-1494190800-1494194400, 919-681-9488.
Rhiannon Giddens
Singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens is the co-founder of the GRAMMY award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she also plays banjo and fiddle. Details: Sunday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. $19-$79. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.carolinaperformingarts.org/ros_perf_series/rhiannon-giddens, 919-843-3333.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle Concert, Italian Opera and the Sacred
The orchestra is joined by the fine civic chorus, The Concert Singers of Cary, as well as four brilliant young singers from Juilliard to perform the "Stabat Mater" of Verdi followed by the titanic "Stabat Mater" of Rossini. Details: Sunday, May 7, 3p.m. $30/Students Free. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.thecot.org, 919-560-3030.
The Magnolia Klezmer Band
Bring your own chair, blanket, food (or buy) and dance, listen, and enjoy the lively tunes from this long-standing local band. Details: Sunday, May 7, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village on the Green, 400 Market St, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Joe Woodson; and Don Chandler
Family show with original songs with traditional tunes. Details: Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. The Joyful Jewel, 44-A Hillsboro St, Pittsboro. www.joyfuljewel.com, 919-883-2775.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam With Guest Hosts Paul Urban & Pork Pie Hat
Details: Sunday, May 7, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. No cover. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Letters From The Fire; and Kaleido
Details: Sunday, May 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Creed Bratton; and Caseymagic
Details: Sunday, May 7, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Baked; and Sam Leidig
Details: Sunday, May 7, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Fundraisers
Mediterranean Deli Fundraiser to support TABLE
An evening of delicious Mediterranean hors d'oeuvres, a variety of wine and beer, and music. Every dollar of your purchase goes to help TABLE provide nutritious food to hungry kids in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Details: Sunday, May 7, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. $45. Mediterranean Deli, 410 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.eventbrite.com/e/mediterranean-deli-fundraiser-tickets-33078944012, 919-636-4860.
Dance
Sunday Waltz
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by FootLoose. Details: Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Outings
St. Barbara's Greek Festival
There will be fun for all ages, rain or shine. Celebrate food, wine, and life with the Greeks. Enjoy their legendary hospitality. Dance to lively bouzouki music, shouting "Opa!" Festival proceeds benefit the Saint Barbara Church Building Fund and the Durham Rescue Mission. Details: Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Free. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751, Durham. www.durhamgreekfestival.org, 919-484-1600.
From A to Zine!: A Creative Community Building Workshop w/ Tristin Miller: Artist & Friend
Come learn how to make your own zine and about the radical beginnings of zine culture. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned zinester, this workshop will be an opportunity to create and collaborate on a zine from start to finish. Details: Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m. $10; Ages 13-Up. Pre-register by e-mail: tristinmillerart@gmail.com. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
E.K Powe School Reunion
School reunion for everyone who has ever attended E.K.Powe School. Come, help us reconnect! Details: Sunday, May 7, Fellowship begins at 4 p.m.; All you can eat buffet dinner at 5 p.m. $16.50 per person, pay at the door. Homestead Restaurant, 205 Frank Timberlake Rd, Timberlake. For more information, contact Evelyn Ham, 919-961-1871.
Gala Brunch at Moorefields
This annual spring event includes a buffet brunch on the lawn catered by LaPlace Restaurant of Hillsborough, champagne, wine and spirits, live music by JazzTones and house tours, grounds tours & classic lawn games. Proceeds benefit the educational, environmental, artistic and preservation mission of Historic Moorefields. Details: Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. $60 person. Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough. https://moorefields.org/events/2017-gala-at-moorefields-come-rain-or-shine, 919-732-4384.
May Day Family Picnic and Hike at West Point on the Eno Park
Join us this May Day for a family walk along the Eagle Trail and have a picnic lunch at Sennett Hole. Enjoy the pretty springtime weather with your family in this fun and healthy way to connect to nature. You pack your lunch, and we will bring some healthy snacks and water to go along with it. Please wear good walking shoes, as the trail has some fairly gentle grades. Registration required. Details: Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Free; all ages. West Point on the Eno Durham City Park, meet and depart from West Point Mill. For directions, registration, and information call 919-471-1623.
Pea Creek and Dunnagan Trails Hike at Eno River State Park
Moderate trails (3.1 miles) that make a figure 8 with a lot of time walking along the beautiful Eno River. Cross the Pea Creek bridge, see the grave site of Katherine Dunnagan, step over the footing of the Pump Station Dam, speculate as to how Buzzard Rock got its name. On the upland side pass through forest that sustained heavy damage in 1996 from Hurricane Fran and see how its recovery after 20 years. Details: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, meet at the end of the parking lot at the Pea Creek Trail head.
Sunday Morning Birds at Eno River State Park
Bring your binoculars and join us for a relaxing morning outing. All experience levels welcome. Wear hiking shoes and long pants and bring water and binoculars. Details: Sunday, May 7, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Durham. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Theater
Mamma Mia!
Details: Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$135. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Monday, May 8
Art Openings
Photography in the Garden Exhibit
An exhibition of art by local photographers as part of the Hillsborough Garden Tour. The exhibition will be on view through June 9. Details: Monday, May 8, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Passmore Center, 100 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughgardenclubnc.com/gardentour/photography-in-the-garden-exhibit, 919-732-7741.
Literary
Kumarini Silva, author of “Brown Threat: Identification in the Security State”
Details: Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Besnard Lakes/The Life and Times
Details: Monday, May 8, 9 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Overlake
Details: Monday, May 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins and "How Soon Is Now?" by The Smiths
Details: Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That’s the Joint! - Open mic
Join us as we take the traditional Monday night "open mic" to a whole new level - comedy, live music, MCs, producers, talent showcase. Details: Monday, May 8, $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Tiny Trekkers: Ladybugs at Little River Regional Park
Trekkers learn all about ladybugs. Find out what they eat, where they sleep, and other things that are neat. Please pre-register. Details: Monday, May 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Free; for ages 3-5 years. Little River Regional Park, meet at the large shelter. For directions, registration, and information please call 919-732-5505.
Theatre
Haters Roast - The Shady Tour
Presented by Murray & Peter. When sharp-tongued queens from RuPaul's Drag Race take to the stage with stingers and zingers - from politics to love, to social media and even their "sisters" on stage. Warning - Adult humor, but all fans are welcome. Details: Monday, May 8, 8 p.m. $22-$152. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/haters-roast, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday, May 9
Literary
Fascism and How to Overcome It: A Conversation and Book Launch with Historian Noah Strote
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
Reckless Kelly; and Blue Water Highway
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 8 p.m. $25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Brad Cole
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
X; and Skating Polly
Details: Tuesday, May 9, 8 p.m. $20-$99 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Theatre
Move - Beyond - Live on Tour
Move Live on Tour features powerhouse duo Julianne & Derek Hough. The Hough siblings are promising fans their biggest and best show yet, with a brand-new stage production inspired by the elements – earth, wind, fire, and water – which the duo have infused into fresh, high impact choreography that only they can deliver. Details: Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. $55-$275. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, May 10
Music
Slowdive; and Casket Girls
Details: Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m. $36 Advance/$40 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Twin Peaks; and Chrome Pony and Post Animal
Details: Wednesday, May 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Juan Huevos Residency
Details: Wednesday, May 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
J. Roddy Walston & The Business; and Quaker City Night Hawks
Details: Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Details: Wednesday, May 10, 7 a.m. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Walk For The Animals - Animal Protection Society of Durham's Unleashed Fundraiser
Grab a leash and join Animal Protection Society of Durham on May 20 for the 1.5 mile walk around Duke University East Campus to raise funds to help homeless animals in Durham. Help give Durham animals the second chance they deserve! All ages and well-behaved dogs welcome. Details: Early Bird Registration ends May 10 - $30. Event is May 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Youth Registration - $15; Registration May 11 - 20 - $40. Duke University East Campus, 712 Broad St, Durham. www.apsofdurham.org/2017-walk-animals/, 919-560-0640.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Wednesday, May 10, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Thursday, May 11
Seminar
How I Used Social Media to Build My Brand
Sponsored by the Durham Business & Professional Chain. Hear local business and professional people share how they used social media to build their brand. Bring questions and get the answers from powerhouse panelists. Details: Thursday, May 11, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Nzinga’s Café, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center, 826 Fayetteville St, Durham. To register: www.eventbrite.com/e/how-i-used-social-media-to-build-my-brand-tickets-34067873928?aff=es2, 919-683-1047.
Literary
Friends of the Orange County Public Library Members Only Spring Book Sale, Opening Reception
Special preview/auction night for members only which includes light appetizers, drinks, and music. Book prices: Hardcovers $3; large softcovers $2; mass-market paperbacks 50 cents; media $2; children's books $1. Details: Thursday, May 11, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.
Music
Pixies
One of the most influential alt/rock bands of all time with their signature aural mix of psychedelia, dissonance, surf-rock. With special guests Cymbals Eat Guitars. Details: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. $45-$65. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Laurelyn Dossett & The Bennys
Details: Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tangible Dream; Foxture; and Animalweapon
Details: Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dexter Romweber
Details: Thursday, May 11, 8:30 p.m. $8, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Radiator King; Emily Easterly; and My Mountains
Details: Thursday, May 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Crank It Loud Presents: Pup; and Prawn and Almost People
Details: Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mambo Nation
Details: Thursday, May 11, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Outings
Hillsborough Toastmasters Club Open House
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens will be guest speaker, speaking on Hillsborough’s small town future. Details: Thursday, May 11, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Free. UNC Health Care, Hillsborough Campus, 430 Waterstone Dr, 1st Floor, Room 11002, Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughtoastmasters.org.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Thursday, May 11, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Kids
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
