Calendar of Events: April 28-May 4

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.
Friday, April 28
Art
“Southern Light,” Opening Reception, at Eno Gallery
Chad Smith’s premier solo exhibition featuring expressive brushwork in a new collection of North Carolina landscapes. Details: April 28, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. On exhibit through June 24. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. www.enogallery.net/singleportfolio_chad_smith.php, 919-883-1415.
Literary
Friends of the Durham Library Grand Opening Book Sale
Friends of the Durham Library will hold its first book sale at Books Among Friends, their new Northgate location, in suite 252. The Friends of the Durham Library is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the goals of Durham County Library. The sale will feature books in all genres priced at $3 for adult hardcovers, $2 for trade paperbacks and other large-size paperbacks and $1 for mass market paperbacks. Children’s books are $2 for hardcovers and $1 for paperbacks. Other books will be individually priced. The book sale accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Books Among Friends is also set up to accept book donations every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. You can bring donations to the door on the exterior of the mall between Sears and Catherine’s. Details: April 28, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org, 919-286-4407.
Music
UNC Jazz Combos with Alexis Cole, vocalist
Details: April 28, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/unc-jazz-combos-alexis-cole-vocalist, 919-962-1039.
UNC Baroque Ensemble and Consort of Viols
Details: April 28, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.
Richard Goode, Piano
Details: April 28, 8 p.m. $10-$48. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://dukeperformances.duke.edu/calendar/richard-goode-piano-1, 919-684-4444.
Art of Cool Festival
Headlining the festival are George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Rakim, and Common with an exclusive VIP Jazz Brunch performance delivered by Kindred Family Soul and Frank McComb. Attendees will have the opportunity to see over 40 artists and bands in just one weekend. Details: April 28 - April 30, $65-$265. Various times and venues, Downtown Durham. Check website for details. http://aocfestival.org.
UNC Faculty Sextet w/ guest artist Alexis Cole
Details: April 28, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.durhamjazzworkshop.org, 919-486-5299.
Pipe; and Drag Sounds
Details: April 28, 9 p.m. $8, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Solid Gold LBGTQ+ Dance Party w/ Mike D
Benefits OCRCC for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Details: April 28, 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: April 28, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Free for All Fridays: Lee Gildersleeve and the Bad Dogs
Details: April 28, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Somo; Carter Reeves and Demarious Cole
Details: April 28, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Lemon Sparks; Arctic Blonde; and The Pre-Raphaelites
Details: April 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Hike NC! Along the Eno River
Hike along the beautiful Eno River and through the NC forest on the Pea Creek/Dunnagan Trails. The hike will be a moderate/easy 3.1 miles and take approximately two hours. Wear good hiking shoes/boots and bring drinking water and snacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: April 28, 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 2nd parking lot. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 to register and for more information.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by The Dead Sea Squirrels. The caller will be Clinton Ross. Details: April 28, Lesson at 7:30 p.m.; Dance at 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Jam Session Series presents Nia Dance Jam
Come experience the pleasure of Nia, the hottest fusion fitness technique in mind-body wellness! Five licensed Nia teachers will guide you through a collage of movement to amazing music. Beginners are welcome! Nia is for every BODY – all levels and ages – it draws on martial arts, yoga, dance and self-healing practices. Sponsored by the Carrboro Recreation and Parks Department. Details: April 28, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
In the near future, 85-year old Marjorie, her mind fading, finds companionship from an artificial intelligence modeled on her late husband, who helps her recall – and reimagine – their life together. Details: April 28, 8:15 p.m. $20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Mr. Joy at PRC2
A Harlem community takes stock when a Chinese immigrant’s shoe repair shop curiously doesn’t open one morning. An array of customers including indomitable 11-year-old Clarissa and “gangsta granny” Bessie come to realize what the shop owner has meant to their lives. Some language and themes may not be appropriate for all audiences. We recommend this production for patrons ages 14 and older. Details: April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/mr-joy, 919-962-7529.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 28, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Saturday, April 29
Faith
The Pierce Family Gospel Music
A night of good gospel music. Details: April 29, 6 p.m. Free. Bible Believers Full Gospel Church, 805 Hurley Rd, Durham. 919-687-0262.
Smoked Barbeque Fundraiser at Mt. Bethel Presbyterian Church
Mt. Bethel Presbyterian Church will be cooking and selling succulent Smoked Barbeque. Menu includes pork, beef brisket, or chicken by the pound, sandwiches, or plates. Sides include coleslaw, red potatoes, green or baked beans. Details: April 29, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. $4-$17. Mt. Bethel Presbyterian Church, 3541 Rose of Sharon Rd, Durham. https://mtbethelchurch.org/archives/954, 919-383-3854.
Literary
Independent Bookstore Day at The Regulator Bookshop
One of 400 Indie Bookshops celebrating nationwide. Some events include: Kids Story Time at 10:30 a.m.; Oldest Membership Card contest (customer who presents the oldest Regulator discount club membership card wins a gift-certificate to The Regulator); Hourly free raffle of book totes full of Advance Reader Copies of soon-to-be published books; Open Mic at The Regulator from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Read your favorite poem, passage, or share your favorite Regulator Bookshop story or memory); Free (digital) audio books from Libro.fm. Details: April 29, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Friends of the Durham Library Grand Opening Book Sale
Friends of the Durham Library will hold its first book sale at Books Among Friends, their new Northgate location, in suite 252. The Friends of the Durham Library is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the goals of Durham County Library. The sale will feature books in all genres priced at $3 for adult hardcovers, $2 for trade paperbacks and other large-size paperbacks and $1 for mass market paperbacks. Children’s books are $2 for hardcovers and $1 for paperbacks. Other books will be individually priced. The book sale accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Details: April 29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org, 919-286-4407.
Bring a Book...Take a Book - Children’s and Teen’s Book Swap at Northgate Mall
In celebration of Día de los Ninos (Children’s Day), Durham County Library is partnering with Book Harvest to host a large book swap at Northgate Mall. Families are invited to bring infant, children’s, and teen books they have already read and swap out others, all for free. Youngsters and teens will be able to decorate a bag and then choose their own books to fill their bags. Kid-friendly performers will also be on tap including Magic by David with face painting and balloon animals and a Latin American dance performance by Huepa. There will also be interactive activities throughout the event. Details: April 29, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Children’s Alleyway near Entrance 2, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
Lectures
Status of Environmental Legislation in North Carolina
NC Senator Mike Woodard, a member of the Senate Agricultural/Environment/Natural Resources Committee will provide an update and lead the discussion, including possible actions for advocacy. This comes at a time when substantial changes are being considered. Please join us for this important update and discussion. Hosted by The Environmental Issues Team of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. Details: April 29, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. www.lwvodc.org.
Music
Common with special guest Rapsody
An Art of Cool special event. Details: April 29, 8 p.m. $49-$201. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Duke University String School, Violin & Cello Group Class Performance
Details: April 29, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Bldg, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Jazz Masterclass: Alexis Cole, vocalist
Details: April 29, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/jazz-masterclass-alexis-cole-vocalist, 919-962-1039.
Scholarship Series: UNC Jazz Band with Alexis Cole, vocalist
Details: April 29, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. $5-$10. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-jazz-band-alexis-cole-vocalist, 919-962-1039.
Bull City Battle of the Bands
College and high school marching bands will be featured in a face to face exhibition of school pride, choreography, musicianship, and fun. Featured bands will be the NCCU "Sound Machine" Marching Band, Southern Durham, Hillside, Bertie, and Ben L. Smith High School Bands. Proceeds from the event will go toward the promotion of instrumental music education for the band programs in the Durham area. Details: April 29, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$8 At the Door. McLeandon McDougal Gymnasium, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/BuyNew.asp?EventID=215888#.WP4aTNLyvIU, 919-530-5170.
Jazz Saturday w/ Onyx Club Boys
Details: April 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Lacy Jags; and Shelles, 1970’s Film Stock
Details: April 29, 8 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
1 Year Anniversary Dance Party w/ Fifi Hi-Fi
Details: April 29, 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Armand & Bluesology
Details: April 29, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Sound of Solidarity - A Concert to Benefit Refugees
Delta Son and Dave Wimbish of The Collection. Details: April 29, 7:30 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Dead Tongues; Loamlands; and Molly Sarle
Details: April 29, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Rinaldi Flying Circus; Cosmic Punk; and Fish Dad
Details: April 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dance
Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics 41st Annual Review "The Youth of Today, The Future of Tomorrow"
Details: April 29, 2 p.m. Free. Williams High School, 1307 South Church St, Burlington. 919-732-7591.
Community Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: April 29, Potluck Supper at 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Dance at 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5/person; $15/ family. More info at communitydance@tcdancers.org. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.tcdancers.org.
Fundraising Walks
Angels Among Us 5K Race and Fun Walk
Supporting the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Details: April 29, 8 a.m. - 5K race; 10:45 a.m. - 3K walk & 5K chipped race. $30. Duke Campus, Flowers Dr, Durham. http://dccc.convio.net/site/PageServer?pagename=angels_home, 919-684-4784.
Quintiles Girls on the Run Spring 5K Fun Run
This is the culminating event for the Spring program where over 800 young girls will cross a 5K finish line for the very first time! But this event is not just for girls! Families, boys, brothers, dads, friends, new runners, experienced runners, young and old—EVERYONE is invited to participate in this inspiring celebration of joy and accomplishment. During and after the race, participants and spectators enjoy super fun Family Festival which includes a Kids Zone, food, music, entertainment/performances, and information booths from local business and non-profit organizations. Details: April 29, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St, Durham. www.gotrtriangle.org/5K-Detail, 919-401-6307.
Lisa P Angels 5K Walk/Run and Youth Fest
Join friends, neighbors and numerous exhibitors to raise awareness about diabetes and support diabetes research. The morning will be full of fun, entertainment, education, healthy moving and food. Details: April 29, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. W.G. Pearson Elementary School, 3501 Fayetteville St, Durham. www.eventbrite.com/e/lisa-p-angels-5k-charity-walkrun-for-diabetes-registration-31638092386, 919-470-8681.
Autism Speaks Walk
The Autism Speaks Walk is a fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. Details: April 29, 9 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. walk. Free, donations encouraged. Duke University East Campus, 1364 Campus Dr, Durham. http://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/Carolina?fr_id=2902&pg=entry, 704-561-0003.
Outings
Girl Power Picture Party at University Place
Hosted by the League of Women Voters of North Carolina (LWVNC). Mothers, daughters, sisters, friends: Join us at University Place in Chapel Hill for a #Girlpower Picture Party! Dress up like Rosie the Riveter, Wonder Woman, Notorious RBG, and more. Choose from empowering props, then pose with friends and family at one of 4 photo stations. There will be props for boys too. Purchase tickets on-line in advance to receive priority in the photo line. Digital images will be sent to participants via e-mail before Mother's Day. Photo proceeds benefit LWVNC. Local author Mary Parry will be signing copies of her empowering children's book, Sadie McGrady Runs for President. Limited quantity available for sale at the event. Pre-order your copies at Flyleaf Books. Details: April 29, Drop by 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. $10 per participant. University Place, 201 S. Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. Tickets: www.girlpowerpics.eventbrite.com, 919-523-7761.
Spring Horse Show & Festival at the NC Therapeutic Riding Center
Clients will be showcasing the skills they have been working on this spring session. Our friends from Durham Tech will again be hosting games, crafts, and face painting, and glitter tattoos will be debuting at this show! Details: April 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free. The NC Therapeutic Riding Center (NCTRC), 4705 Nicks Rd, Mebane. www.facebook.com/events/258113277980835, 919-304-1009.
5th annual Food Truck Rodeo benefitting TABLE
Come grab a bite to eat, listen to music and have some family fun, all while supporting TABLE, a nonprofit organization that provides food to hungry kids in the Chapel Hill and Carrboro area. Details: April 29, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Orange United Methodist Church, 1221 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.tablenc.org/5th-annual-food-truck-rodeo, 919-636-4860.
2017 Northern High School Hall of Fame Golf Tournament and Banquet
The Northern High School Hall of Fame will induct its 9th class on Saturday evening April 29 at Umstead Pines at Willowhaven. There will be a cocktail hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. where silent auction items will be on display for bidding. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. followed by induction of the 2017 class honorees. Tickets are available at Northern High School front office, or by contacting Alan Rigsbee at Alan.Rigsbee@dpsnc.net (919-210-1828), Jeff Hill at jdh@northcarolina.edu (919-451-7262), or Chris Garrison at CGarriso@pfgc.com (828-302-7597). All proceeds from the Hall of Fame go toward funding athletics at Northern High School. Details: April 29, Golf Tournament begins at 9 a.m. $75 person/$50 student. Hall of Fame Banquet begins at 6 p.m. $40 person. Umstead Pines at Willowhaven, 253 Country Club Dr, Durham.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 29, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Occoneechee Geology Hike
Come and learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders. Explore the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Please wear good hiking shoes and bring drinking water. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: April 29, 2 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Occoneechee Parking Lot. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 to register and for more information.
Bark for Life Dog Walk
Benefits the American Cancer Society. Gather friends and form a team (prizes involved) and the first 40 to register get a goodie bag + raffle tickets. Details: April 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Event. Granville Athletic Park, 4615 Belltown Rd, Oxford. www.facebook.com/BarkForLifeGranvilleNC, 404-329-5113.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
In the near future, 85-year old Marjorie, her mind fading, finds companionship from an artificial intelligence modeled on her late husband, who helps her recall – and reimagine – their life together. Details: April 29, 8:15 p.m. $20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Mr. Joy at PRC2
A Harlem community takes stock when a Chinese immigrant’s shoe repair shop curiously doesn’t open one morning. An array of customers including indomitable 11-year-old Clarissa and “gangsta granny” Bessie come to realize what the shop owner has meant to their lives. Some language and themes may not be appropriate for all audiences. We recommend this production for patrons ages 14 and older. Details: April 29, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/mr-joy, 919-962-7529.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Ira Knight Presents: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation
Featuring John Ivey. An original, unique and thought-provoking 1-man interpretation of the many facets of Martin Luther King, Jr., including the complex human side of him. This is not imitation and mimicry, but an inspiring work that the man himself would respect and be proud of. Q & A discussion, with actor and playwright, immediately following performance. Details: April 29, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/ira-knight-presents-martin-luther-king-interpretation-featuring-john-ivey-2, 919-929-2787.
Sunday, April 30
Faith
Missionary Society Annual Day at Saint Joseph AME Church
The theme will be “Focusing on the Survival of the Black Male in an Ever-Changing World.” The speaker will be Brother Denzel Goodlin. All missionaries, please dress in white. Sponsored by the Minnie S. Pearson Women’s Missionary Society. Details: April 30, 11 a.m. Saint Joseph African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2521 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-683-1379.
Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. James W. Smith at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Spotwood Burwell, Jr., Pastor of New Hope Oxford, will deliver the anniversary message. A guest musical group, along with the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus, will provide the music. Dinner will follow the service. Details: April 30, 11 a.m. Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd, Bahama. 919-471-4034.
Vision 150 Spring Musical Celebration at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Special guests include: Just Us Guys of Roxboro; Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Mass Choir of Creedmoor; The Safeway Travelers of Henderson; Mt. Level's choir and many others. Details: April 30, 3 p.m. Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Rd, Durham. 919-477-3893.
Yom Hashoah Holocaust Memorial Service
“Seven Years in Shanghai: Life as a Refugee,” The Story of Meyer Zucker as told by his daughter Sheva Zucker, a resident of Durham. The program also includes the recognition of the winners of the Durham-Chapel Hill Federation’s essay contest for young people, recognition of other Holocaust survivors, and songs performed by the Triangle Jewish Chorale. Details: April 30, 3 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-682-7468.
Damascus Ridge Gospel Bluegrass Concert
Details: April 30, 5 p.m. Free. Bahama Baptist Church, 7917 Willardville Station Rd, Bahama. 919-471-3181.
Music
The Durham Community Chorale presents “A Taste of Jazz”
This 30th anniversary concert, directed by Melody Zentner, pays tribute to Durham’s musical traditions, featuring classic jazz and blues, and includes several instrumental groups. Accompaniment is by Jon Latané. Details: April 30, 4:30 p.m. $15. The Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.durhamcommunitychorale.org, 919-560-3030.
The Choral Society of Durham presents Berlioz's Te Deum and Poulenc's Gloria
The Choral Society of Durham in concert with the Riverside High School Chorus and Duke Chapel Choir. Details: April 30, 4 p.m. $5-$22. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. Tickets: http://bit.ly/2pruI6t, http://choral-society.org, 919-560-2733.
Peter Mawanga & The Amaravi Movement
Blending traditional instruments as the Nyanja’s Nsansi (thumb piano), visekese (Shakers), Valimba (Xylophone), and Kaligo (1 string instrument), with contemporary instruments, Peter produces music that is fondly described by many as therapeutic, drawing from the Nyanja’s core values of peace and calm. Details: April 30, 7 p.m. $16. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/peter-mawanga-amaravi-movement, 919-929-2787.
Tom Neuhauser
Details: April 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sean Rowe; and Faye Webster
Details: April 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ab-soul; The Ymf Tour; and Nick Grant
Details: April 30, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Farewell Angelina; and Katelyn Read
Details: April 30, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Russell Lacy Music Spring Ensemble Showcase
Details: April 30, 3:15 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kevin McLaughlin, author of “Innocent: A Spirit of Resilience”
Details: April 30, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Fundraisers
8th Annual Chatham Empty Bowls Fundraiser
The local pottery is the highlight of the event. The ticket for “The Works” includes a locally handcrafted bowl of the buyer’s choice to treasure and use at home. Your participation helps CORA Food Pantry feed hungry residents from all over Chatham County. Details: April 30, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. $5-$38. Hanks Chapel Fellowship Hall, 125 Hanks Loop Rd, Pittsboro. www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-chatham-empty-bowls-fundraiser-benefiting-the-cora-food-pantry-tickets-32874471429?aff=eac2, 919-542-5020.
7th Annual Pub Head-Shaving Event/Balder Dash 5K & Kids Fun Run for St. Baldrick’s Foundation
Be a hero for kids with cancer! Whether you decide to shave your head or run/walk, you will be making a difference in the life of a child. Details: April 30, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. $35 Registration Fee for 5K Run. West 94th St Pub, 4711 Hope Valley Rd, Suite 6C, Woodcroft Shopping Center, Durham. www.stbaldricks.org/events/West94thStPub, 919-403-0025.
LUEWWDstache: Beauty And The Brawn, Part Deux Fundraiser
Proceeds from this event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Durham's Women Build. Enjoy a Sunday Funday on the lawn where the beauty of men's* beard and mustache competition meets the brawn of women's* arm wrestling! Details: April 30, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. $5. Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main St, Durham. http://luewwd.com/2017/03/luewwdstache, 919-741-9466.
Outings
Laurel Bluffs Trail Hike
Part of the Eno River Association Spring Hike Series. This hike is five miles on fairly easy terrain. We will walk 2.5 miles from Guess Road to the Pump Station and take the same path back. One of the first things we will encounter are the ruins of the Guess Mill. The mountain laurel may be in bloom. Details: April 30, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park. Meet at the Eno River Association office at 4404 Guess Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Amazing Arachnids
It is the Year of the Spider in North Carolina State Parks! Join a park ranger at the Fews Ford access near the Cox Mountain Trail Head to learn about these amazing creatures. We will follow it up with a 1 mile round-trip hike around Fowlers Field and Eno Trace Trail to look for spiders. Please bring good hiking shoes and water. Details: April 30, 5 p.m. Eno River State Park, Few’s Ford Parking Loop. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 to register and for more information.
Theater
Mr. Joy at PRC2
A Harlem community takes stock when a Chinese immigrant’s shoe repair shop curiously doesn’t open one morning. An array of customers including indomitable 11-year-old Clarissa and “gangsta granny” Bessie come to realize what the shop owner has meant to their lives. Some language and themes may not be appropriate for all audiences. We recommend this production for patrons ages 14 and older. Details: April 30, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/mr-joy, 919-962-7529.
Monday, May 1
Music
Christopher Cross
Details: May 1, 8 p.m. $36-$47. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/christopher-cross-0, 919-560-3030.
Knurr and Spell; and Hotbed
Details: May 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas and "You Can Have It All" by Yo La Tengo
Details: May 1, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Redd Kross; and Maple Stave
Details: May 1, 8 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Spring Hiking Series: Eno Trace Trail Extension
Part of Eno River State Park’s Spring Hiking Series: Hike every trail in the park! This week we'll be hiking the Eno Trace Trail with an extension to finish with a total of 0.7 miles. This hike we'll have a birding emphasis, so bring your binoculars if you have them. We will also discuss the flora we see along the way. Difficulty: easy. What to bring? Water and sturdy shoes; optional: binoculars and a snack. Have any questions? Email Jennifer.fenwick@ncparks.gov. Details: May 1, 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Few's Ford Picnic Area, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham, continue all the way down the road until it dead ends into a large parking area. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 to register and for more information.
Tuesday, May 2
Music
Original Content Open Mic
Encourages not only songwriters with original songs, but all original content - comedy, poetry, spoken word, etc. Any and all are welcome. Details: May 2, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sweet Crude; and Motel Radio and Love & Valor
Details: May 2, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Black Lips; and Surfbort and The Nude Party
Details: May 2, 9 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: May 2, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Show Me The Body; and Dreamcrusher
Details: May 2, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, May 3
Art
“Vitamin O” Photography Exhibit, Opening Reception
A photography exhibit displaying Orange County’s most valuable possession: Its people. “Vitamin O” is a series of photo essays the Visitors Bureau commissioned from local photographer, Alicia Stemper, on the people of Orange County. The opening reception includes refreshments and an overview from Alicia Stemper. Details: May 3, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. On exhibit through June. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill.
Music
Jan Huevos Residency
Details: May 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah; and Laura Gibson
Details: May 3, 8 p.m., Back Room. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbeders with Special Guest Iain Hadgraft
Details: May 3, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thursday, May 4
Art
Artist Talk: FRANK Art Members
A group of FRANK member artists will be hosting an artist talk to discuss their latest work! All are welcome to join, their talk will cover topics such as processes, materials, inspirations and personal stories and histories that impacted their artmaking. Light refreshments will be served. Details: May 4, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. FRANK Art Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events/2017/5/4/artist-talk-frank-member-artists, 919-636-4135.
Lectures
Presentation on Birds and Animals of Borneo
Presented by Tom Driscoll of the New Hope Audubon Society. Details: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Literary
Benjamin Ludwig, author of “Ginny Moon”
Details: May 4, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
Tyler Hughes & Sam Gleaves
Sam Gleaves and Tyler Hughes both hail from Southwestern Virginia. Drawing on favorite musical mentors--the many songwriting women and remarkable musicians of the region--the duo’s beautiful blended tenors and skillful banjo and guitar all serve to shine a bold light on the other Appalachia, one that remains free thinking, eloquent, open hearted. Details: May 4, 5:30 p.m. Center for the Study of the American South, UNC Chapel Hill, 410 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: May 4, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mono; and Holy Sons
Details: May 4, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Zone Lee; Prince Divine; and Cocique
Details: May 4, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival
Details: May 4 - May 7, $15-$135. Four-day passes available. Tent and RV camping available. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. www.shakorihillsgrassroots.org, 919-542-8142.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: May 4, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
In the near future, 85-year old Marjorie, her mind fading, finds companionship from an artificial intelligence modeled on her late husband, who helps her recall – and reimagine – their life together. Details: May 4, 8:15 p.m. $12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Outings
30th Anniversary Celebration of The Durham Community Land Trustees
'A Generation of Building Homes, Community and Trust.’ For three decades, DCLT has been a provider of affordable homes, an advocate for low income families and a catalyst for change in Durham's West End neighborhoods. Celebrate with us as we reflect on the past, recognize and honor the contributions of those who made it possible and embark on our future journey. Please join us for a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception featuring local jazz musician, Freeman Ledbetter and other local talent. Details: May 4, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. $50. The Cookery, 1101 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-33097153477, 919-490-0063.
Morning Bird Walk at Eno River State Park
Open your eyes and ears to the world of birds! Bring your binoculars and join a state park educator on a 0.7 mile leisurely walk to see what birds reside at the Eno River. All birding levels are welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: May 4, 8 a.m. Eno River State Park, Few’s Ford Picnic Area, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham, continue all the way down the road until it dead ends into a large parking area. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 for more information.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Kids
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
