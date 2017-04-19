Calendar of Events: Friday, April 21-Thursday, April 27

Friday, April 21
Third Friday Art Gallery Crawl
Gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Maps available at the Arts Council and at each participating location. Details: April 21, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. http://3rdfridaydurham.com.
Friends and Family Art Show, Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
An annual open-call, non-juried art show open to all members of the community. Details: April 21, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. On exhibit through May 13. Cameron Gallery, The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://scrapexchange.org/cameron-gallery, 919-688-6960.
Durham Public Schools Student Art Show at Northgate Mall
A mall-wide display of artwork by the elementary and secondary school student body. Organized by the DPS K-12 Arts Education Director and art teachers, the displays will feature drawings, paintings, pastels, prints, collages, photographs, and other medium. Details: April 21 - May 24. Free; open to the public. 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
F.A.I.T.H. (Finding Assurance In Trusting HIM) Talk
For teens and young adults from 18 to 35. In the fellowship hall at White Rock Baptist Church. The evening will include food, fellowship, faith and fun. RSVP at teens@whiterockbaptistchurch.org. Details: April 21, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-688-8136.
Men of Destiny Conference - Family Worship Service at St. Paul AME Church
Speaker: Rev. Diane Conley, Pastor, McElrath AME Church, Morganton, NC, with guest choirs. Details: April 21, 7 p.m. Free. St. Paul AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-967-3961.
Fish Fry at Warren’s Grove UMC
Details: April 21, Pick up 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Plates are $9 each. Call to reserve plates: Evelyn Duncan 336-599-5725; Becky Tesh 919-693-5486; Gene Edmonds 336-599-1466; Aaron Duncan 336-597-3498; or Ruth Bogie 336-597-9278.
Philip J. Cook: A Life of Scholarship on Bad Behavior
Sponsored by Duke's Center for Child and Family Policy. Colleagues and former students of Philip J. Cook, ITT/Sanford Professor of Public Policy and Professor of Economics and Sociology at Duke, will discuss Cook’s impact on “Crime and Public Safety” and “Valuing Life and Liberty” during this Festschrift. Details: April 21, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Registration requested. Sanford School of Public Policy, Room 04, 201 Science Dr, Durham. http://childandfamilypolicy.duke.edu/event/philip-j-cook-a-life-of-scholarship-on-bad-behavior-2/, 919-613-9350.
Lecture Series - Future Imperfect: What Science Fiction Film Tells Us About Now - Human/Machine Binary
From the existential questions posed by the androids of “Blade Runner” to the threat posed by “The Terminator,” it's fair to say our relationship with machines is worth exploring. Details: April 21, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/future-imperfect, 919-968-2777.
Guest Lecture: William Cheng, Dartmouth College
Lecture titled “The Prince and the Pauper: The Purpose of Sounding Great” as a part of the Carolina Symposia in Music and Culture series. Sponsored by the UNC Department of Music. Details: April 21, 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/guest-lecture-william-cheng-dartmouth-college, 919-962-1039.
Duke Chorale Celebration Concert
Featuring highlights from the group’s 2016-17 season. Refreshments will be served. Details: April 21, 8 p.m. Free. Fountain Area, 105 Mary Duke Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University Campus, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Carolina Bluegrass Band
Details: April 21, 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/carolina-bluegrass-band-2, 919-962-1039.
Tommy Edwards
Details: April 21, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. www.fearrington.com/event/livemusic-042117, 919-542-4000.
Kobie Watkins Grouptet
Details: April 21, 8 p.m. $20/$10 students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Phatlynx w/ Gasoline Stove
Details: April 21, 8:30 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: April 21, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bill Lyerly Band
Details: April 21, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Arson Daily; The Remarks; and Secretary Pool
Details: April 21, 9 p.m., Back Room. $6. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Snow Glass Apples; Sportsmanship; and Mature Fantasy
Details: April 21, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ase Manual; James Bangura; [GRRL]; and PlayPlay
Details: April 21, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Steve Martin & Martin Short with Steep Canyon Rangers
Details: April 21, 8 p.m. $200 - $250. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 21, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
EKTA: Duke Lasya Dance Showcase
Duke's premier Indian classical dance team. The performance will feature the traditional Indian classical dance styles of Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, and Kuchipudi, as well as guest performances by other Duke student groups. Details: April 21, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5/Free Duke students & faculty. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/1266399633474119, 732-910-8030.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: April 21, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Improv Percolator
Featuring Danny Canoe; joined by Wait, What? and Wild Mind improv students. Details: April 21, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/improv-percolator-2, 919-929-2787.
5th Annual Legacy Luncheon Honoring Rev. Dr. Joseph S. Harvard
Sponsored by The Lincoln Community Health Center Foundation, Inc. Details: April 21, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. $50 per person. Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham. https://lincolnlegacyluncheon5.eventbrite.com, 919-956-4004.
Earth Day Picnic at American Tobacco Campus
Sponsored by the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. Event will feature food (for purchase), some freebies, demonstrations, and local vendors who will share some of their “green” initiatives. Details: April 21, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free. American Tobacco Campus lawn, Lucky Strike Water Tower, Downtown Durham.
Live and Local Chapel Hill - Folk Music Medley
It's Earth Day weekend! There's no better way to celebrate this big and beautiful planet than sitting outside and enjoying local music, crafts and games for the whole family. Details: April 21, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at I-40, W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.
“Thank You Friends, Big Star’s Third Live...and More” Movie Screening
Q&A afterward moderated by WUNC-FM’s Eric Hodge. Details: April 21, 8 p.m. $15. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/thank-you-friends-big-stars-third-liveand-more, 919-560-3030.
Saturday, April 22
Materials Day at Northgate Mall
An outdoor art event where visitors of all ages can engage with natural and recycled materials facilitated by local artists and educators outdoors on the Plaza. Kids and families are invited to collaborate on group art projects, construct a cardboard city, contribute to a group weaving, and enjoy make and take projects with the Scrap Exchange, live music, and food and beverages from area food trucks. Details: April 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
Liberty Arts Grand Re-Opening
The event features live demos, food and libations. The gallery is open and new works will be on display. Details: April 22, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Liberty Arts, 918 Pearl St, Durham. www.libertyartsnc.org.
Men of Destiny Conference - Unity in the Community Cookout - St. Paul AME Church
Will take place at Phoenix Place/Rogers Road Community. Great food, activities and fun for children. Sponsored by St. Paul AME Church. Details: April 22, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. 919-967-3961.
Duke University String School Chamber Music Concert
Details: April 22, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Bldg, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Duke Opera Workshop
Details: April 22, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Charanga Carolina Spring Concert
Details: April 22, 8 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/charanga-carolina, 919-962-1039.
Carolina Lightnin’
Call for day of performance updates as there is no provision for bad weather. Details: April 22, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. No cover charge. The Carolina Brewery, 120 Lowes Dr, Suite 100, Pittsboro. 919-545-2330.
Seratones; and Vanguard Party
Details: April 22, 9 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Nightshift
Details: April 22, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Big Money Comin Through w/ d. starport & KB
Details: April 22, 10 p.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Tour De Cure 2017: The Lids, a Fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association
Details: April 22, 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sorority Noise; Sinai Vessel; and The Obsessives
Details: April 22, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Junior Brown; Lester Coalbanks and the Seven Sorrows
Details: April 22, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Greaver; Chew; and Youth League
Details: April 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble: In Time
The NCYTE will perform cutting-edge contemporary choreography along with traditional rhythm tap. Details: April 22, 7:30 p.m. $15 Adults/$10 Senors/Students. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.ncyte.org/carolina-theater-show, 919-560-3030.
152nd Anniversary Surrender Event at Bennett Place State Historic Site
Learn about the largest surrender of the American Civil War that occurred after Appomattox. See an original copy of the April 26th surrender document which will be on location for just this one day. Take a special tour inside the house and listen as General Johnston and General Sherman negotiate the terms of surrender for 89,270 confederate troops. Details: April 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. www.bennettplacehistoricsite.com, 919-383-4345.
2017 UNC Science Expo
Family-friendly event offering more than 100 fascinating exhibits with hands-on experiments, riveting demonstrations, laboratory tours, stage entertainment and much more! Sponsored by the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, the University of North Carolina and the Town of Chapel Hill. There will be food trucks on site for lunch, snacks and drinks and don’t forget to bring your own water bottle to enjoy some fresh, clean water from the Blue Green Machine water purifying system. Stop by the Expo Information booth on Cameron Ave for an event map and other pertinent information. Details: April 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free; all ages. East Cameron Ave, UNC Campus, Chapel Hill. http://moreheadplanetarium.org/programs/special-activities/unc-science-expo, 919-962-3274.
Regulator Bookshop Spring Discount Club Sale and 9th St. Sidewalk Sale
Join The Regulator and other fine 9th St. Merchants for our annual Spring Sidewalk Sale! Stroll the length of 9th St. for superior quality and value, and great finds! Details: April 22, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
ReUse Rodeo, E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event
An event for Durham residents looking for an easy and free way to recycle electronic waste, shred confidential documents, and drop-off of their reusable household goods. Sponsored by the City of Durham. Details: April 22, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Lakewood Shopping Center, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. Use the Shoppers Street entrance. http://keepdurhambeautiful.org/reuse-rodeo.
Meatpalooza at the Hillsborough Farmers Market
A celebration of local area meat vendors and processors. Details: April 22, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Farmers Market, 430 Waterstone Dr, UNC Healthcare Campus, Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org.
Brian Regan
Details: April 22, 8 p.m. $52-$63. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Transactors Improv: Nowhere, U.S.A.
A show about everyday people that gives the audience a chance to interview the characters. Details: April 22, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/transactors-improv-7, 919-929-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 22, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Sunday, April 23
Anniversary Celebrations at Mounty Calvary United Church of Christ
On Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m., the Mount Calvary UCC Male Chorus, Cheek and Progressive Clubs will celebrate their respective anniversaries! The service will include area choirs singing to the glory of God! We invite the community to join us in worship and fellowship! Mount Calvary is still “on the move for God!” Details: April 23, 4 p.m. Mount Calvary UCC, 1715 Athens Ave, Durham. 919-688-5066.
Men of Destiny Conference - Annual Worship Service at St. Paul AME Church
Guest speaker: Bishop Frank M. Reid, III, of Baltimore, MD. Details: April 23, 11 a.m. Free. St. Paul AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-967-3961.
The Voices of Faith Anniversary at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Details: April 23, 11 a.m. Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd, Bahama. 919-471-4034.
Four Chapel Hill Writers, Whose Lives Light Up Our Past - Presented by Dr. Patrick Horn and Dr. Valerie Yow
The writers are George Moses Horton; Caroline Lee Hentz; Paul Green; and Betty Smith. Hosted by the Chapel Hill Historical Society. Details: April 23, 3 p.m. - 5p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. www.chapelhillhistoricalsociety.org/en/2011/events/2017-writers.html, 919-929-1793.
Brother Sun in Concert
Details: April 23, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Eno River UU Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2791158, 919-489-2575.
Brit Floyd
World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show. Details: April 23, 7:30 p.m. $35-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Duke Opera Workshop
Details: April 23, 5 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
UNC Guitar Ensemble
Details: April 23, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/unc-guitar-ensemble-7, 919-962-1039.
University Band
Details: April 23, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/university-band-3, 919-962-1039.
Edward Stephenson
Details: April 23, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Steeldrivers; and Hank, Pattie and The Current
Details: April 23, 8 p.m. $28-$35. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Benny Basset; and The New Hillbillies
Details: April 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble: In Time
The NCYTE will perform cutting-edge contemporary choreography along with traditional rhythm tap. Details: April 23, 3 p.m. $15 Adults/$10 Senors/Students. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. www.ncyte.org/carolina-theater-show, 919-560-3030.
Jewish Food Festival
A fun-filled day of Jewish cuisine, culture, and community! Indoor and outdoor food booths will feature a variety of Jewish specialties, such as brisket sandwiches, falafel, knishes, rugelach, bourekas, and chocolate egg creams. Details: April 23, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. https://levinjcc.org/calendar/2017jewishfoodfestival, 919-354-4955.
Earth Day Festival at Durham Central Park
Enjoy a day filled with an eclectic mix of music, food, hands-on environmental education activities and much more! Details: April 23, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://durhamnc.gov/1003/Earth-Day-Festival, 919-560-4355.
Snakes Alive
A slide presentation and “hands-on” session. Topics include the dispelling of common myths associated with snakes, the proper way to hold a snake, pattern identification, an overview of a snake's anatomy and characteristics, and a strong warning concerning the handling of snakes found in the wild. A "snake-free" zone will be provided for those who do not feel comfortable participating in the petting session. Sponsored by the Carrboro Recreation and Parks Department. Details: April 23, 2:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Monday, April 24
Guest Lecture: Blake Wilson, Dickinson College
Lecture titled, “Music, Memory, and Improvisation: Performing Poetry in early Renaissance Italy.” Part of the Carolina Symposia in Music and Culture series. Details: April 24, 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/guest-lecture-blake-wilson-dickinson-college, 919-962-1039.
An Evening With Noah & Abby Gundersen; and David Ramirez
Details: April 24, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus: "Right Here, Right Now" by Jesus Jones and "Book of Love" by Magnetic Fields
Details: April 24, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That’s the Joint! Open Mic at Pinhook
Details: April 24, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, April 25
ICON Lecture Series - “Slow Death: Assessing America’s War on Terror”
Presented by Lt. Gen. Daniel Bolger (Ret.). Details: April 25, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Door. The Event Center, 200 South Elliott Rd, Chapel Hill. www.eventbrite.com/e/lt-gen-daniel-bolger-slow-death-assessing-americas-war-on-terrorism-tickets-27285426445.
Scholarship Series: UNC Wind Ensemble and UNC Symphony Band
Details: April 25, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $10/$5 students & UNC faculty/staff. Memorial Hall, 140 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-wind-ensemble-unc-symphony-band-3-4, 919-962-1039.
Take Back the Night Durham
An inclusive, city-wide event honoring survivors of sexual violence and raising awareness for supportive services in Durham. Details: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Matthew Logan Vasquez; and LUD
Details: April 25, 9 p.m. $14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Haitian band Lakou Mizik in conversation
Lunchtime conversation with members of the Haitian band Lakou Mizik to discuss music, culture and politics. Details: April 25, 12 p.m. Old Chemistry Bldg, 415 Chapel Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Haitian band Lakou Mizik
Live performance. Details: April 25, 8 p.m. Duke Coffeehouse, Crowell Bldg, 106 Epworth Ln, Durham. http://dukecoffeehouse.org.
Original Content Open Mic
Encourages not only songwriters with original songs, but all original content - comedy, poetry, spoken word, etc. Any and all are welcome. Details: April 25, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Underhill Family Orchestra; and The Holler and Shout
Details: April 25, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: April 25, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Parachute; and Kris Allen
Details: April 25, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra (NCJRO)
Details: April 25, 8 p.m. $20/$10 students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Reality Ministries 2017 Talent Show
An extraordinary community event featuring performers with and without developmental disabilities. Details: April 25, 7 p.m. Free. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/reality-ministries, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, April 26
Lollipop Series for Young Children presents Tanglewood Puppets
Children are encouraged to be part of the story and actively engage the puppets. Sponsored by the Carrboro Recreation and Parks Department. Details: April 26, 10:30 - 11:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Michel Stone, author “Border Child: A Novel”
Details: April 26, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Richard Thompson w/ The Lowhills
Details: April 26, 8 p.m. $27-$98. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/richard-thompson, 919-560-3030.
University Chamber Players
Details: April 26, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/university-chamber-players-3, 919-962-1039.
The Figgs
Details: April 26, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$13 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
DNA of Durham: A DNA Day Event
A panel of scientists and clinicians from Duke University and around Durham will discuss their exciting work of DNA. Details: April 26, 7 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Thriftworks; and Flamingosis
Details: April 26, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dopapod; and Groove Fetish
Details: April 26, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: April 26, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 26, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Thursday, April 27
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Grand Opening
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends has a new home with an enlarged gallery filled with great work by over a dozen artists and craftspeople from across the Southheast. Details: April 27, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St, Durham. www.horseandbuggypress.com/news, 919-949– 4847.
Durham A-Z: J is for Jazz Exhibit Opening Party
Kickoff event for the Art of Cool Festival. Details: April 27, 6 p.m. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St, Durham. http://aocfestival.org/schedule-2/
The Art of Cool Presidents Party: Empire Strikes Brass
Details: April 27, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Katharina Uhde, violin, and R. Larry Todd, piano
R. Larry Todd and Katharina Uhde present a lecture recital exploring the music of Amy Beach and her place in American music. Details: April 27, 6 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Bldg, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Stop Light Observations; and Sun Seeker
Details: April 27, 8 p.m. 10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts; and Stray Owls
Details: April 27, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Blue Cactus w/ Kamara Thomas
Details: April 27, 8:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Burnt Paw; and Simone Finally
Details: April 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Wild Reeds and Blank Range; and Kate Rhudy
Details: April 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Daryl Shawn
Details: April 27, 7 p.m. Free, all ages. 2nd Wind, 118 E. Main St, Carrboro. 919-903-9860.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: April 27, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
In the near future, 85-year old Marjorie, her mind fading, finds companionship from an artificial intelligence modeled on her late husband, who helps her recall – and reimagine – their life together. Details: April 27, 8:15 p.m. $5. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 27, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs
The award-winning television and Broadway performer comes to DPAC with his acclaimed cabaret that The New York Times cheered “an emotional firestorm.” Details: April 27, 7:30 p.m. $35-$85. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Recurring Friday
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Monday
Nar-Anon Family Groups
Addiction is a family disease. Nar-Anon is a 12-step group for family and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees. Just come to a meeting. Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
MORE INFORMATION
For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.
Comments