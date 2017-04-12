Calendar of Events: Friday, April 14-Thursday, April 20

Friday, April 14
Good Bottled Light: Work by Catherine Edgerton, Opening Reception, at The Carrack Modern Art
The exhibit, which explores mental health in an insane society, maps the journeys of seven multi-media, stained-glass kaleidoscopes. Details: April 14, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.. On exhibit through April 23. The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E Main St, Durham. http://thecarrack.org, 919-294-8605.
WomanCraft featuring Carolyn Doyle’s Pottery at Second Friday ArtWalk
Details: April 14, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. WomanCraft, 360 E Main St, Carrboro. http://womancraftgifts.squarespace.com, 919-929-3300.
Good Friday at University Presbyterian Church
Worship service; Service of Tenebrae. Details: April 14, 7:30 p.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.
Good Friday Family Service at United Church of Chapel Hill
Designed to be accessible to those of all ages. Details: April 14, 5 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Good Friday Taizé Service at United Church of Chapel Hill
Details: April 14, 7:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Good Friday, “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at St. Mark AME Zion Church
Presented by the St Mark Music Department. Details: April 14, 6 p.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St, Durham. 919-688-2092.
Good Friday Service at Warren’s Grove UMC
In Lea’s Chapel. Details: April 14, 7 p.m. Warren’s Grove UMC, 1511 Wesleyan Rd, Roxboro. www.warrensgroveumc.org, 336-597-4242.
Lecture Series - Future Imperfect: What Science Fiction Film Tells Us About Now - Refugee Anxiety
How does the present day refugee situation compare with fictional ones portrayed in films like “Children of Men” and “District 9?” Details: April 14, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/future-imperfect, 919-968-2777.
African Children’s Choir
Details: April 14, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Russell Memorial CME Church, 703 S Alston Ave, Durham. www.africanchildrenschoir.com, 919-682-2523.
Duke Collegium Musicum: Music for Resistance and Revolution
Details: April 14, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Bldg, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
DakhaBrakha
A theatrical Kyiv-based quartet from Ukraine. This performance features DakhaBrakha playing their own live score for Earth, a 1930 silent classic of Soviet cinema by Ukrainian director Oleksandr Dovzhenko. Details: April 14, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2oufWPA, 919-684-4444.
Lenore Raphael Trip w/ Ray Blue
Details: April 14, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899097, 919-486-5299.
Windy City Slim featuring Ken Yow
Details: April 14, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Casey Williams; and Bunch
Details: April 14, 6:30 p.m $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands; and Justin Lacy and His Band (record release)
Details: April 14, 10 p.m $8, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: April 14, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Too Much Fun
Details: April 14, 9 p.m. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Kawehi
Details: April 14, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
WXYC 2000’s Dance
Details: April 14, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Arboretum; and Bitter Resolve
Details: April 14, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Conjure; DJ Femi; Fatherfannie; Zensoffly; and Gemyni
Details: April 14, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Tempest. The caller will be Rich Goss. Details: April 14, Free lesson at 7:30 p.m.; Dancing 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 14, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Revival, A Ward Theatre Company Original
Best described as a “cultural and musical collage.” The production is set in Appalachia circa 1959 and is performed by ten ensemble members at a fast clip with the emotional fervor of a deep woods jamboree. Children 10 years of age and above are welcome but please note there is some brief profanity. Details: April 14, 7:30 p.m. $25. Ward Theatre Company, 4905 Pine Cone Dr, Suite 12, Durham. www.wardtheatrecompany.com/revival, 917-816-2122.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 14, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
Saturday, April 15
“Untold - Visual Tales,” by Jane Filer, Opening Reception, at Tyndall Galleries
A solo exhibition of new paintings. On exhibit through May 20. Details: April 15, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tyndall Galleries, University Place, 201 S. Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.tyndallgalleries.com, 919-942-2290.
Erdag Gëknar, author of book of poetry, “Nomadologies”
Details: April 15, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Cherry Vanilla, author of “Lick Me”
Presented by Duke’s Department of Theater Studies in conjunction with The Gothic Bookshop. The infamous Cherry Vanilla will read from her lasiviously enlightening memior, with Q&A to follow. Signed copies of “Lick Me” wil lbe available at the event. Details: April 15, 5 p.m. Free. Sheafer Theatre, Duke’s Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham.
Masterpieces of Tchaikovsky, The Last Days
Spring Classical Concert presented by the Durham Symphony Orchestra. Details: April 15, 8 p.m. $10-$27. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/tchaikovsky, 919-560-3030. ZXA
Shaquim Muldrow Quartet
Details: April 15, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2914925, 919-486-5299.
Alex Weiss, Musician and Storyteller
Alex Weiss celebrates Earth Day with songs and stories in honor of the environment. Details: April 15, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in Northgate’s Children’s Alleyway, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
The Coathangers; and Horizontal Hold
Details: April 15, 9 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jazz Saturday w/ JazzSynergy
Details: April 15, 2 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Lud; and Elvis Division
Details: April 15, 8 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
90’s Dance Party w/ PlayPlay
Details: April 15, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Well-Respected Men; and Johnny Folsom 4
Details: April 15, 7 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mike Posner and the Legendary Mike Posner Band; and Adam Friedman
Details: April 15, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Diet Cig; Daddy Issues; and Fish Dad
Details: April 15, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jenny Besetzt; Shinji; Away MSG; and Drag Sounds
Details: April 15, 8 p.m. $7. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Durham Christian Women's Connection Luncheon
Featuring Becky Clayton, "Herbs of the Bible.” Ginny Karelius will speak about "Embracing the Impossible." After living in the darkness of atheism for 32 years, Ginny found light and love, from an unexpected source. For reservations, call Kay at 919-384-2073 or email to dwomen1@gmail.com. A hot buffet lunch follows the program. Details: April 15, 9:45 a.m. $10, includes hot buffet lunch. Croasdaile Village Commons Dining Room, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy, Durham.
BBQ/Brunswick Stew Plate Sale
Sponsored by the Gorman Ruritan Club. Proceeds benefit the community. Details: April 15, Take out, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Eat in, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $5-$10. 2309 E Geer St, Durham. 919-688-4425.
Annual Neighborhoods Hike: West Durham, East Campus & Beyond
Three-mile loop . Rain or Shine. Local history lover John Schelp will narrate along the way. Details: April 15, 12 p.m. Free. Begins at Ninth & Green, across from White Star.
2017 Historic Roads Hike at Moorefields in Hillsborough
Hike in the woods to see the traces of roadbeds from times gone by. Details: April 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. $5 suggested donation per person. 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough. https://moorefields.org/events/__trashed-2, 919-732-4941.
Joshua Lozoff - Life is Magic
The show explores intuition, non-verbal communication, subliminal influences, and our interconnections. Plus, he does cool magic tricks! Details: April 15, 7 p.m. $15-$20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/joshua-lozoff-life-magic, 919-929-2787.
Addled Muse Fire Theater presents: Purgatoire
A spectacular story featuring the Seven Deadly Sins and two lovers’ journey with desire. Featuring a completely original narrative and music score, aerial and fire acts, dazzling costumes, animations, contortion, acrobatics, and other surprises you can’t see anywhere else! Details: April 15, 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Door. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://addledmuse.com, 919-230-9097.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 15, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 15, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
Movies at the Library - “Arrival”
“Arrival,” starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner at Chapel Hill Public Library. Rated PG-13. Details: April 15, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.
Sunday, April 16
Easter/Resurrection of the Lord at University Presbyterian Church
Worship services; One Great Hour of Sharing Offering received. Details: April 16, 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.
Easter Sunrise Service at United Church of Chapel Hill
Gather in the Memorial Garden. A breakfast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Details: April 16, 7 a.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Easter Worship at United Church of Chapel Hill
There will be a brunch between the services. Details: April 16, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Easter Services at Warren’s Grove UMC
Following the 6:45 a.m. sunrise service, there will be breakfast in the fellowship hall. Details: April 16, 6:45 a.m.; 8:45 a.m.; and 11 a.m. Warren’s Grove UMC, 1511 Wesleyan Rd, Roxboro. www.warrensgroveumc.org, 336-597-4242.
Mysti Mayhem Trio
Details: April 16, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
80 LB Test; CU2; and Marselle
Details: April 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
John Davis and the Cicadas; Evil English; and Flash Car
Details: April 16, 7 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Easter Buffet at Washington Duke Inn
Includes an assortment of chilled seafood and salads, traditional hot entrees and side dishes, a chef carving station with succulent roasted meats, dessert display and choice of coffee, tea, or soft drink. Details: April 16, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. $79 Adults/$25 Children 6-12/Children 5 yrs and younger are free. Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham. www.eventville.com/catalog/eventregistration1.asp?eventid=1012122, 919-493-6699.
Dance Performance of “Set and Setting”
Presented by The Department of Improvised Dance (DIDA) with live music by D-Town Brass. Details: April 16, 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. $10-$20 sliding scale. 21C Hotel, 111 N. Corcoran St, Durham. www.didaseason.com.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 16, 2 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Monday, April 17
Guest Artist Masterclass and Recital: Mark Sparks, flute
Mark Sparks, principal flute with the St. Louis Symphony, will give a masterclass and recital. Details: April 17, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.
Cashmere Cat
Details: April 17, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sallie Ford; and Molly Burch
Details: April 17, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hank & Brendan; Charlotte Berg; and Mike Blair
Details: April 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus
Details: April 17, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance Performance of “Set and Setting”
Presented by The Department of Improvised Dance (DIDA) with live music by D-Town Brass. Details: April 17, 7 p.m. $10-$20 sliding scale. 21C Hotel, 111 N. Corcoran St, Durham. www.didaseason.com.
Contra Dance - Rushfest!
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Emily Rush calling contra dances to pop music hits. Details: April 17, Lesson at 7 p.m.; Dancing 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Tuesday, April 18
John Kessel, author of “The Moon and the Other”
Details: April 18, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
M.L. Rio, author of “If We Were Villains”
Details: April 18, 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.flyleafbooks.com/event/ml-rio-discusses-her-debut-novel-if-we-were-villains, 919-942-7373.
Lecture - “On the Study of Jews of Color” with Lewis Gordon
Sponsored by the Carolina Center for Jewish Studies. Details: April 18, 5:30 p.m. Free. Dey Hall, Toy Lounge, UNC, 135 South Rd, Chapel Hill. http://jewishstudies.unc.edu/event/lecture-with-lewis-gordon, 919-962-1509.
Chamber Music Concert
Advanced undergraduate musicians in the Music Department's chamber music program perform works from the 18th-21st centuries. Details: April 18, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Behzod Abduraimov, piano
Sponsored by Carolina Performing Arts. Details: April 18, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $25-$39. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.carolinaperformingarts.org/ros_perf_series/behzod-abduraimov-piano, 919-843-333.
Original Content Open Mic
Encourages not only songwriters with original songs, but all original content - comedy, poetry, spoken word, etc. Any and all are welcome. Details: April 18, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Muddy Ruckus
Details: April 18, 9 p.m. Free, donations accepted. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: April 18, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: April 18, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sweet Spirit; and Toma and Ravary
Details: April 18, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Chronixx; and Kelissa and Max Glazer
Details: April 18, 9 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 18, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Revival, A Ward Theatre Company Original
Best described as a “cultural and musical collage.” The production is set in Appalachia circa 1959 and is performed by ten ensemble members at a fast clip with the emotional fervor of a deep woods jamboree. Children 10 years of age and above are welcome but please note there is some brief profanity. Details: April 18, 7:30 p.m. $25. Ward Theatre Company, 4905 Pine Cone Dr, Suite 12, Durham. www.wardtheatrecompany.com/revival, 917-816-2122.
Wednesday, April 19
Cameron Stenger; and Dan Rico
Details: April 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Wild Adriatic; and Leopold & His Fiction
Details: April 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Saving Space Showcase; Body Games; Real Dad; and Sunnyslopes
Details: April 19, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Acid Mothers Temple; and Babylon
Details: April 19, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: Lauren Mitchell
Details: April 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Politics and Pints with Congressman David Price
Details: April 19, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 19, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 19, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Revival, A Ward Theatre Company Original
Best described as a “cultural and musical collage.” The production is set in Appalachia circa 1959 and is performed by ten ensemble members at a fast clip with the emotional fervor of a deep woods jamboree. Children 10 years of age and above are welcome but please note there is some brief profanity. Details: April 19, 7:30 p.m. $25. Ward Theatre Company, 4905 Pine Cone Dr, Suite 12, Durham. www.wardtheatrecompany.com/revival, 917-816-2122.
Thursday, April 20
Benjamin C. Waterhouse, author of Land of Enterprise: A Business History of the United States
Details: April 20, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Women Leading Transformation Discussion
The speaker will be Fran O’Sullivan, GM, Global Operations, GBS at IBM. Details: April 20, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. $15-$45. RTP Headquarters, 12 Davis Dr, Research Triangle Park. www.owit-gt.org/event-2326013.
Design a World Without ALS Benefit Concert
Featuring Nnenna Freelong with special guests Take 6, Regina Carter, John Brown Little Big Band, the NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble and more. Money raised will support research at the Duke ALS clinic. Details: April 20, 7 p.m. $47-$110. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/design-world-without-als-benefit-concert, 919-560-3030.
Defiant Requiem: Verdi Requiem at Terezin
Hosted by the UNC Department of Music and co-sponsored by the Carolina Center for Jewish Studies. Performances by the UNC Symphony Orchestra, Carolina Choir, Chamber Singers, Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs, soloists Louise Toppin, Mary Gayle Greene, Timothy Sparks, Marc Callahan, and guest conductor Murry Sidlin. Details: April 20, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. UNC Memorial Hall, 114 E Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://jewishstudies.unc.edu/event/defiant-requiem-at-unc, 919-962-1509.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: April 20, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ryan Montbleau; and Cris Jacobs
Details: April 20, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Family Bizness Presents: Pinnacle
Details: April 20, 9 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
An Evening w/ Jo Gore
Details: April 20, 8 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Jordan and The Sphinx; and T.V. Mike and The Scarecrowes
Details: April 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Scott Miller; and Daniel Miller
Details: April 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Foxygen; and Gabriella Cohen
Details: April 20, 9 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
English Country Dance
Details: April 20, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Beginners welcome; all dances taught; no partner necessary. Gender-free calling. Bring non-street shoes or dance in socks. Freedman Center, Beth El Synagogue, 1004 Watts St, Durham. http://sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Tim Crothers, author of “The Queen of Katwe”
The former senior writer at Sports Illustrated and the author of The Man Watching, the biography of UNC head soccer coach Anson Dorrance, and co-author of Hard Work, the autobiography of UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, reads from his newest book, The Queen of Katwe, One Girl’s Triumphant Path to Becoming a Chess Champion. Details: April 20, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Meeting Room B, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/meet-the-author-tea, 919-968-2777.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 20, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Revival, A Ward Theatre Company Original
Best described as a “cultural and musical collage.” The production is set in Appalachia circa 1959 and is performed by ten ensemble members at a fast clip with the emotional fervor of a deep woods jamboree. Children 10 years of age and above are welcome but please note there is some brief profanity. Details: April 20, 7:30 p.m. $25. Ward Theatre Company, 4905 Pine Cone Dr, Suite 12, Durham. www.wardtheatrecompany.com/revival, 917-816-2122.
Durham Golden Leaf Awards Ceremony
Hosted by Durham City-County Appearance Commission, Keep Durham Beautiful, and the Durham City-County Environmental Affairs Board, the event will recognize properties that provide positive attributes to the built environment. Homeowners, building owners, architects, landscape architects, developers, realtors and anyone involved in design, planning, and construction in Durham have entered projects completed within the last five years for this year’s competition. Details: April 20, 5:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Durham residents are encouraged to attend. Durham County Government Administrative Complex, Commissioners’ Chambers, 200 E Main St, Durham. www.durhamgoldenleaf.com, 919-560-4137, ext. 28271.
Recurring Friday
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Monday
Nar-Anon Family Groups
Addiction is a family disease. Nar-Anon is a 12-step group for family and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees. Just come to a meeting. Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
