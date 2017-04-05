Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: April 7-13, 2017

Friday, April 7

John Manuel, author of “Hope Valley”

A “Night of Reading and Music.” Details: April 7, 7 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Scholarship Series: UNC Opera

Performance of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with UNC Baroque Ensemble. Details: April 7, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. $10/$5 students and UNC faculty & staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-opera-3, 919-962-1039.

Chamber Music Master Class with Cédric Tiberghien, piano, & Alina Ibragimova, violin

Details: April 7, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.

Duke Jazz Ensemble with Joe Locke, vibes

Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $10 general/$5 senior citizens/Students free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.

The Za Um

Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899190, 919-486-5299.

The Outboards record release show

Details: April 7, 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: April 7, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Randy McAllister

Details: April 7, 9 p.m. $20. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Carbon Leaf; and Me and My Brother

Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

North Elementary Album Release Show; The Wyrms; S E Ward; and Reflex Arc

Details: April 7, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $6. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

J. R. Bohannon; and Eric Arn

Details: April 7, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Glazzies; and Tangible Dream

Details: April 7, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

YOLO Karaoke!!

Details: April 7, 9:30 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Spring Fling - Live & Local Chapel Hill

Fun for the whole family. Details: April 7, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. At the Plaza at I-40, W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. https://plaza140westfranklin.squarespace.com/series, 919-968-2784.

Something Rotten

Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

My Fair Lady

Details: April 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.

Romeo and Juliet - the remix

Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 7, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

An annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of nonfiction cinema. Details: April 7 - April 9, various times and prices. See website for schedule. 301 West Morgan St, Durham. www.fullframefest.org, 919-277-1182.

Saturday, April 8

2017 Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition Show Opening - Through This Lens

Selected submissions on display through May 13. Details: April 8, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.throughthislens.com, 919-687-0250.

Campus Hills Egg Hunt

Ages 0-12. Bring your own basket. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Free. Irwin R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/1478342138842574, 919-560-4444.

West Point on the Eno Easter Egg Hunt

Ages 0-12. Bring your own basket. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/1450104695051623, 919-560-4355.

Community Egg Hunt - Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation

Ages 2 to 10. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Rd, Chapel Hill. Rain date is April 9, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. www.townofchapelhill.org/town-hall/departments-services/parks-recreation/festivals-events/children-s-egg-hunt, 919-968-2878.

Explore the Ancient and Mystical Healing Power of the Hand Drum with River Guerguerian

Details: April 8, Introductory Class 10 a.m.; Intermediate/Advanced Class 2 p.m.; Sound Meditation & Performance 8 p.m. Call for reservations and pricing. Unity Center of Peace, 8800 Seawell School Rd, Chapel Hill. www.unitychapelhill.org, 919-968-1854.

Stand Up! Debbie Liske Live in Concert Benefitting Together We Will NC

Details: April 8, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Five Oaks Clubhouse, 5109 Pine Cone Dr, Durham. www.debbieliske.com, 252-256-1514.

Cédric Tiberghien, piano, & Alina Ibragimova, violin, in Concert

Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.

Student Musicians Present Spring Playathon at Northgate Mall

Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Donations to support scholarships are graciously accepted. Northgate Mall’s Macy’s Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.

Tommy Edwards

Details: April 8, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Roost in Fearrington Village, 270 Market St, Pittsboro. www.fearrington.com/events, 919-542-4000.

Ritmo Caliente: A Tribute to Latin Jazz Masters

Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

80’s BB’s Saturday Brunch

Details: April 8, 11 a.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

WIT: An Improv Comedy Game Show

Details: April 8, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance Party w/ Aviation Parkway

Details: April 8, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Anne McCue Band; and Armand Lenchek & Carter Minor

Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dirty Bourbon River Show; Ellis Dyson & the Shambles

Details: April 8, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Driftwood; and The Genuine

Details: April 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mems

Details: April 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

8th Annual Spring Wildflower Hike at Historic Moorefields in Hillsborough

Explore the ridges and bottomlands near Seven Mile Creek. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. $5 suggested donation per person. 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough, https://moorefields.org/events/free-2017-wildflower-hike-milo-pyne, 919-732-4941.

Spring Farm Tour

Farms tours at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Details: April 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free admission. Funny Girl Farm, 504 Erwin Rd, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/724346294393408.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 8, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.

Something Rotten

Details: April 8, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

My Fair Lady

Details: April 8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.

Romeo and Juliet - the remix

Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 8, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.

Sunday, April 9

Exhibitions by Michael Brady, oils, and Elia Bizzarri, wood, Opening Reception - Horace Williams House

Details: April 9, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.

Reverend Dr. D. Gregory Ceres Installed as Pastor of Peace Missionary Baptist Church

Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Highway (NC Hwy 55), Durham. http://peacemissionary.org, 919-598-9888.

Children’s Easter Celebration at Edgewood Baptist Church

Snacks, crafts, and egg hunt. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Free. Edgewood Baptist Church, 1807 Infinity Road, Durham. 919-471-2664.

Palm/Passion Sunday at University Presbyterian Church

Worship services. Details: April 9, 8:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.

Palm Sunday at United Church of Chapel Hill

Service begins under the portico. Details: April 9, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.

Easter Play, "We Were There" at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

There will be pre-play Children's Talent Performances. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Free. Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Road, Bahama. www.mtcalvary-bahama.org/home.html, 919-477-4034.

Remembering Local Radio Pioneer, Norfley Whitted, Program

Sponsored by the Durham County Library. Presented by Mr. Eddie Davis. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Free; open to the public. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. www.DurhamCountyLibrary.org, 919-560-0268.

Duke New Music Ensemble

Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.

Bass Blast - Robert Anderson

Details: April 9, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/bass-blast, 919-962-1039.

Scholarship Series: UNC Opera

Performance of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with UNC Baroque Ensemble. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. $10/$5 students and UNC faculty & staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-opera-4/, 919-962-1039.

Moeser Series: Romantic Quintets of Brahms and Schumann

Brent Wissick, cello; Clara Yang, piano; Donald Oehler, clarinet; Nicholas DiEugenio, violin. Details: April 9, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $10/$5 students & UNC faculty and staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/moeser-series-romantic-quintets-brahms-schumann, 919-962-1039.

Green Level Entertainers

Details: April 9, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Birds Of Chicago; and Oblations

Details: April 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Valient Thorr; Wailin Storms; and The Dinwiddies

Details: April 9, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

From Durham, to Syria With Love: A Benefit for Displaced Syrian Refugees

Details: April 9, 3 p.m. $10 Donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Contra Dance - Sunday Waltz

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

APS Cat Adoption Event

Come visit our furry friends! Details: April 9, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Something Rotten

Details: April 9, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

My Fair Lady

Details: April 9, 2 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.

Romeo and Juliet - the remix

Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.

Monday, April 10

Holy Week Services at The Interdenominational Community Fellowship of Churches (ICFC)

Guest Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell, Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, Greensboro. Details: April 10 through April 14, 7 p.m. nightly. The public invited to attend. ICFC, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. 919-362-7831.

Gogol Bordello; and In The Whale

Details: April 10, 8 p.m. $27 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Strand of Oaks; and Mount Moriah

Details: April 10, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

That’s the Joint!

Details: April 10, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Tuesday, April 11

Youth Revival at Mount Calvary United Church of Christ

The preacher will be Dr. Brandon A.A.J. Davis. Details: April 11 through April 13, 7 p.m. nightly. Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave, Durham.

Periodic Tables: Taming Superbugs! Lecture

Sponsored by the Duke Initiative for Science & Society. Details: April 11, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. https://scienceandsociety.duke.edu/events/periodic-tables-taming-superbugs, 919-668-0055.

Violin Master Class with Janet Sung

Details: April 11, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.

Original Content Open Mic

Details: April 11, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ehiorobo; and Moon Bounce

Details: April 11, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: April 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: April 11, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Why?; and Eskimeaux

Details: April 11, 8:30 p.m. $16-$65.98 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Wednesday, April 12

Durham’s Annual Tribute Luncheon

The theme is “Fired Up: Fueling Durham’s Entrepreneurship Culture.” Details: April 12, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. $60-$525. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. 919-680-8319.

Gladys Hall Coates University History Lecture - A Carolina Narrative of Service to Nation: Yesterday and Today

Captain Michael John, U.S. Navy (ret.) will deliver the lecture. Details: April 12, 5 p.m. Exhibition viewing, North Carolina Collection Gallery; 5:30 p.m. Program, Pleasants Family Assembly Room; Free; open to the public. Wilson Special Collections Library, UNC at Chapel Hill, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. http://library.unc.edu/event/a-carolina-narrative-of-service-to-nation-yesterday-and-today-coates-lecture. 919-548-1203.

Becky Albertalli, Sara Zarr, and Katie Cotugno, authors

An in-conversation event with Becky Albertalli (The Upside of Unrequited), Katie Cotugno (Fireworks), and Sara Zarr (Gem & Dixie). Details: April 12, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free, but you must purchase at least one copy of any of the three books to be admitted to the signing line. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.flyleafbooks.com/event/becky-albertalli-sara-zarr-and-katie-cotugno-discuss-their-new-ya-novels, 919-942-7373.

Stephanie Powell Watts, author of “No One is Coming to Save Us”

Details: April 12, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Sanam Marvi

Pakistan’s next inspiring diviner of South Asia’s humanist, folk and Sufi texts. Details: April 12, 7:30 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.carolinaperformingarts.org/ros_perf_series/sanam-marvi, 919-843-333.

Duke Symphony Orchestra: Shakespearean Transformations

Details: April 12, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.

Terry Malts; Business of Dreams; and Naked Naps

Details: April 12, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Mo Lowda & The Humble; and Left on Franklin

Details: April 12, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Blue Wednesday: John Primer

Details: April 12, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 12, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.

My Fair Lady

Details: April 12, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.

Thursday, April 13

Maundy Thursday Communion Service

Sponsored by the Durham Ministers in Prayer. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. The service will be held at Mosaic Church, 2031 W Club Blvd, Durham. More information, contact Pastor Dan Johnson at 919-815-3111 or Pastor Michael Britt at 910-584-1101.

Maundy Thursday at University Presbyterian Church

Worship service, communion served. Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.

Maundy Thursday at United Church of Chapel Hill

Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.

Maundy Thursday Worship with Holy Communion at First Presbyterian Church

A light supper will be served at 6:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. 919-682-5511.

Lee Smith, author of “Dimestore: A Writer’s Life”

Details: April 13, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Details: April 13, 8 p.m. $46-$115. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/bruce-hornsby-noisemakers, 919-560-3030.

UNC Percussion Ensemble

Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/unc-percussion-ensemble-4, 919-962-1039.

Duke Wind Symphony

Details: April 13, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.

Rev. Billy C. Wirtz

Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Must Be The Holy Ghost; Professor Toon; and Mercurial

Details: April 13, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The 358’s

Details: April 13, 8:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Happy Abandon; The Head; and Heat Preacher

Details: April 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Matt Pryor & Dan Andriano; and Erie Choir

Details: April 13, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Peep Smackdown: Take a peep!

Glam it up with other sweets! Bite its head off! For teens. Details: April 13, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Teen Room, Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/peep-smackdown, 919-968-2777.

Welcome to the Wild Kingdom

Sponsored by the Piedmont Wildlife Center. Meet and Greet some native wildlife ambassadors. Details: April 13, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Free. 364 Leigh Farm Park, Durham. www.piedmontwildlifecenter.org/welcome-to-the-wild-kingdom, 919-489-0900.

Birthday Party for Thomas Jefferson

Sponsored by Americans United. Performance by satirical songwriter Roy Zimmerman. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 At the Door. Hot Tin Roof, 115 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. https://orangedurhamau.com.

Romeo and Juliet - the remix

Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 13, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.

My Fair Lady

Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.

Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider

Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $95-$515. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.

Recurring Friday

Friday Jazz Series

Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Saturday

Saturday Cool Jazz

Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Sunday

Sunday Music on the Patio

Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Recurring Tuesday

Kids Stories and Songs

Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.

Needlework Group

Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."

Recurring Wednesday

Preschool Storytime

Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. With Amy Godfrey. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

The Leroy Savage Group

Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.

Recurring Thursday

Mommy’s Morning Movies

Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

List your event

Items must be submitted by noon Friday, the Friday before they should appear. Tell us WHAT the event is, with a brief description; WHEN it is, with date(s) and time(s); and WHERE it will take place, with a street address and phone number. Include ticket/admission information if applicable.

Items may be sent by email to calendar@heraldsun.com.

Items will not be accepted by telephone.

