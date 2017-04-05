Calendar of Events: April 7-13, 2017

Friday, April 7
John Manuel, author of “Hope Valley”
A “Night of Reading and Music.” Details: April 7, 7 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Scholarship Series: UNC Opera
Performance of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with UNC Baroque Ensemble. Details: April 7, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. $10/$5 students and UNC faculty & staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-opera-3, 919-962-1039.
Chamber Music Master Class with Cédric Tiberghien, piano, & Alina Ibragimova, violin
Details: April 7, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Duke Jazz Ensemble with Joe Locke, vibes
Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $10 general/$5 senior citizens/Students free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
The Za Um
Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2899190, 919-486-5299.
The Outboards record release show
Details: April 7, 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: April 7, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Randy McAllister
Details: April 7, 9 p.m. $20. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Carbon Leaf; and Me and My Brother
Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Elementary Album Release Show; The Wyrms; S E Ward; and Reflex Arc
Details: April 7, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $6. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
J. R. Bohannon; and Eric Arn
Details: April 7, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Glazzies; and Tangible Dream
Details: April 7, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
YOLO Karaoke!!
Details: April 7, 9:30 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Spring Fling - Live & Local Chapel Hill
Fun for the whole family. Details: April 7, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. At the Plaza at I-40, W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. https://plaza140westfranklin.squarespace.com/series, 919-968-2784.
Something Rotten
Details: April 7, 8 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 7, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival
An annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of nonfiction cinema. Details: April 7 - April 9, various times and prices. See website for schedule. 301 West Morgan St, Durham. www.fullframefest.org, 919-277-1182.
Saturday, April 8
2017 Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition Show Opening - Through This Lens
Selected submissions on display through May 13. Details: April 8, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.throughthislens.com, 919-687-0250.
Campus Hills Egg Hunt
Ages 0-12. Bring your own basket. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Free. Irwin R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/1478342138842574, 919-560-4444.
West Point on the Eno Easter Egg Hunt
Ages 0-12. Bring your own basket. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/1450104695051623, 919-560-4355.
Community Egg Hunt - Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation
Ages 2 to 10. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Rd, Chapel Hill. Rain date is April 9, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. www.townofchapelhill.org/town-hall/departments-services/parks-recreation/festivals-events/children-s-egg-hunt, 919-968-2878.
Explore the Ancient and Mystical Healing Power of the Hand Drum with River Guerguerian
Details: April 8, Introductory Class 10 a.m.; Intermediate/Advanced Class 2 p.m.; Sound Meditation & Performance 8 p.m. Call for reservations and pricing. Unity Center of Peace, 8800 Seawell School Rd, Chapel Hill. www.unitychapelhill.org, 919-968-1854.
Stand Up! Debbie Liske Live in Concert Benefitting Together We Will NC
Details: April 8, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Five Oaks Clubhouse, 5109 Pine Cone Dr, Durham. www.debbieliske.com, 252-256-1514.
Cédric Tiberghien, piano, & Alina Ibragimova, violin, in Concert
Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Student Musicians Present Spring Playathon at Northgate Mall
Details: April 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Donations to support scholarships are graciously accepted. Northgate Mall’s Macy’s Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
Tommy Edwards
Details: April 8, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Roost in Fearrington Village, 270 Market St, Pittsboro. www.fearrington.com/events, 919-542-4000.
Ritmo Caliente: A Tribute to Latin Jazz Masters
Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
80’s BB’s Saturday Brunch
Details: April 8, 11 a.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
WIT: An Improv Comedy Game Show
Details: April 8, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance Party w/ Aviation Parkway
Details: April 8, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Anne McCue Band; and Armand Lenchek & Carter Minor
Details: April 8, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dirty Bourbon River Show; Ellis Dyson & the Shambles
Details: April 8, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Driftwood; and The Genuine
Details: April 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mems
Details: April 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
8th Annual Spring Wildflower Hike at Historic Moorefields in Hillsborough
Explore the ridges and bottomlands near Seven Mile Creek. Details: April 8, 10 a.m. $5 suggested donation per person. 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough, https://moorefields.org/events/free-2017-wildflower-hike-milo-pyne, 919-732-4941.
Spring Farm Tour
Farms tours at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Details: April 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free admission. Funny Girl Farm, 504 Erwin Rd, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/724346294393408.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 8, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Something Rotten
Details: April 8, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 8, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
Sunday, April 9
Exhibitions by Michael Brady, oils, and Elia Bizzarri, wood, Opening Reception - Horace Williams House
Details: April 9, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
Reverend Dr. D. Gregory Ceres Installed as Pastor of Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Highway (NC Hwy 55), Durham. http://peacemissionary.org, 919-598-9888.
Children’s Easter Celebration at Edgewood Baptist Church
Snacks, crafts, and egg hunt. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Free. Edgewood Baptist Church, 1807 Infinity Road, Durham. 919-471-2664.
Palm/Passion Sunday at University Presbyterian Church
Worship services. Details: April 9, 8:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.
Palm Sunday at United Church of Chapel Hill
Service begins under the portico. Details: April 9, 8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Easter Play, "We Were There" at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
There will be pre-play Children's Talent Performances. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. Free. Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Road, Bahama. www.mtcalvary-bahama.org/home.html, 919-477-4034.
Remembering Local Radio Pioneer, Norfley Whitted, Program
Sponsored by the Durham County Library. Presented by Mr. Eddie Davis. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Free; open to the public. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. www.DurhamCountyLibrary.org, 919-560-0268.
Duke New Music Ensemble
Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Bass Blast - Robert Anderson
Details: April 9, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/bass-blast, 919-962-1039.
Scholarship Series: UNC Opera
Performance of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas with UNC Baroque Ensemble. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. $10/$5 students and UNC faculty & staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/scholarship-series-unc-opera-4/, 919-962-1039.
Moeser Series: Romantic Quintets of Brahms and Schumann
Brent Wissick, cello; Clara Yang, piano; Donald Oehler, clarinet; Nicholas DiEugenio, violin. Details: April 9, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $10/$5 students & UNC faculty and staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/moeser-series-romantic-quintets-brahms-schumann, 919-962-1039.
Green Level Entertainers
Details: April 9, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Birds Of Chicago; and Oblations
Details: April 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Valient Thorr; Wailin Storms; and The Dinwiddies
Details: April 9, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
From Durham, to Syria With Love: A Benefit for Displaced Syrian Refugees
Details: April 9, 3 p.m. $10 Donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Contra Dance - Sunday Waltz
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: April 9, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
APS Cat Adoption Event
Come visit our furry friends! Details: April 9, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Something Rotten
Details: April 9, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 9, 2 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 9, 3 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
Monday, April 10
Holy Week Services at The Interdenominational Community Fellowship of Churches (ICFC)
Guest Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell, Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, Greensboro. Details: April 10 through April 14, 7 p.m. nightly. The public invited to attend. ICFC, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. 919-362-7831.
Gogol Bordello; and In The Whale
Details: April 10, 8 p.m. $27 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Strand of Oaks; and Mount Moriah
Details: April 10, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That’s the Joint!
Details: April 10, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, April 11
Youth Revival at Mount Calvary United Church of Christ
The preacher will be Dr. Brandon A.A.J. Davis. Details: April 11 through April 13, 7 p.m. nightly. Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave, Durham.
Periodic Tables: Taming Superbugs! Lecture
Sponsored by the Duke Initiative for Science & Society. Details: April 11, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. https://scienceandsociety.duke.edu/events/periodic-tables-taming-superbugs, 919-668-0055.
Violin Master Class with Janet Sung
Details: April 11, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Original Content Open Mic
Details: April 11, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ehiorobo; and Moon Bounce
Details: April 11, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: April 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: April 11, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Why?; and Eskimeaux
Details: April 11, 8:30 p.m. $16-$65.98 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wednesday, April 12
Durham’s Annual Tribute Luncheon
The theme is “Fired Up: Fueling Durham’s Entrepreneurship Culture.” Details: April 12, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. $60-$525. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. 919-680-8319.
Gladys Hall Coates University History Lecture - A Carolina Narrative of Service to Nation: Yesterday and Today
Captain Michael John, U.S. Navy (ret.) will deliver the lecture. Details: April 12, 5 p.m. Exhibition viewing, North Carolina Collection Gallery; 5:30 p.m. Program, Pleasants Family Assembly Room; Free; open to the public. Wilson Special Collections Library, UNC at Chapel Hill, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. http://library.unc.edu/event/a-carolina-narrative-of-service-to-nation-yesterday-and-today-coates-lecture. 919-548-1203.
Becky Albertalli, Sara Zarr, and Katie Cotugno, authors
An in-conversation event with Becky Albertalli (The Upside of Unrequited), Katie Cotugno (Fireworks), and Sara Zarr (Gem & Dixie). Details: April 12, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free, but you must purchase at least one copy of any of the three books to be admitted to the signing line. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.flyleafbooks.com/event/becky-albertalli-sara-zarr-and-katie-cotugno-discuss-their-new-ya-novels, 919-942-7373.
Stephanie Powell Watts, author of “No One is Coming to Save Us”
Details: April 12, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Sanam Marvi
Pakistan’s next inspiring diviner of South Asia’s humanist, folk and Sufi texts. Details: April 12, 7:30 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.carolinaperformingarts.org/ros_perf_series/sanam-marvi, 919-843-333.
Duke Symphony Orchestra: Shakespearean Transformations
Details: April 12, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Terry Malts; Business of Dreams; and Naked Naps
Details: April 12, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Mo Lowda & The Humble; and Left on Franklin
Details: April 12, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: John Primer
Details: April 12, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. Details: April 12, 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 12, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, April 13
Maundy Thursday Communion Service
Sponsored by the Durham Ministers in Prayer. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. The service will be held at Mosaic Church, 2031 W Club Blvd, Durham. More information, contact Pastor Dan Johnson at 919-815-3111 or Pastor Michael Britt at 910-584-1101.
Maundy Thursday at University Presbyterian Church
Worship service, communion served. Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. 209 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.upcch.org, 919-929-2102.
Maundy Thursday at United Church of Chapel Hill
Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Durham. www.unitedchurch.org, 919-942-3540.
Maundy Thursday Worship with Holy Communion at First Presbyterian Church
A light supper will be served at 6:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. 919-682-5511.
Lee Smith, author of “Dimestore: A Writer’s Life”
Details: April 13, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Details: April 13, 8 p.m. $46-$115. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/bruce-hornsby-noisemakers, 919-560-3030.
UNC Percussion Ensemble
Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/unc-percussion-ensemble-4, 919-962-1039.
Duke Wind Symphony
Details: April 13, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Must Be The Holy Ghost; Professor Toon; and Mercurial
Details: April 13, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The 358’s
Details: April 13, 8:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Happy Abandon; The Head; and Heat Preacher
Details: April 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Matt Pryor & Dan Andriano; and Erie Choir
Details: April 13, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Peep Smackdown: Take a peep!
Glam it up with other sweets! Bite its head off! For teens. Details: April 13, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Teen Room, Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. http://chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/eventscalendar/peep-smackdown, 919-968-2777.
Welcome to the Wild Kingdom
Sponsored by the Piedmont Wildlife Center. Meet and Greet some native wildlife ambassadors. Details: April 13, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Free. 364 Leigh Farm Park, Durham. www.piedmontwildlifecenter.org/welcome-to-the-wild-kingdom, 919-489-0900.
Birthday Party for Thomas Jefferson
Sponsored by Americans United. Performance by satirical songwriter Roy Zimmerman. Details: April 13, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 At the Door. Hot Tin Roof, 115 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. https://orangedurhamau.com.
Romeo and Juliet - the remix
Presented by the NCCU University Department of Theatre and Dance. Contains some mature language and content. Details: April 13, 8 p.m. Donations collected. Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg, 1701 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-6242.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider
Details: April 13, 7:30 p.m. $95-$515. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Recurring Friday
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. With Amy Godfrey. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
List your event
Items must be submitted by noon Friday, the Friday before they should appear. Tell us WHAT the event is, with a brief description; WHEN it is, with date(s) and time(s); and WHERE it will take place, with a street address and phone number. Include ticket/admission information if applicable.
Items may be sent by email to calendar@heraldsun.com.
Items will not be accepted by telephone.
