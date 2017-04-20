Lockwood’s memoir of growing up as a priest’s daughter

Patricia Lockwood’s memoir “Priestdaddy” (Riverhead Books, $27) is her chronicle of living in the family of a Catholic priest. Her father married a Catholic and later converted to Christianity, eventually becoming a Lutheran minister. Later, he became interested in the Catholic tradition, and petitioned the church for a dispensation to become a married Catholic priest. (The church allows the special status for ministers of other faiths whom it considers fit for the priesthood.) Lockwood takes readers through her adventures with her priest father who plays guitar and likes lying about in his underwear.
Lockwood will read and sign copies of her memoir (due for publication May 2) at 7 p.m. June 3 at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham.
Here are some more releases and events:
▪ In “The Leavers” (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, $25.95) Lisa Ko tells the story of Deming Guo, the son of an undocumented Chinese immigrant named Polly. When his mother does not return home one day, a pair of professors adopt him and rename him Daniel Wilkinson. Ko tells this story of identity through the eyes of Deming and Polly. Algonquin will publish “The Leavers” May 2.
▪ The organization Free Spirit Freedom will host A Freedom Book Festival May 6 to launch its first book of historic photographs. The book, “Freedom through Knowledge,” incorporates images of the one- and two-room schoolhouses and the larger consolidated schools operating in Orange County during the days of segregation. Free Spirit Freedom will also highlight the students, parents, teachers and community members who played critical roles in the struggle and path to freedom.
This daylong community event will be held at the Jerry M. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, in Hillsborough. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
In the morning, from 10 a.m. to noon, children will have an opportunity to hear stories from community elders, and then compose and create their own books. Candace Midgett, Executive Director of the Orange County Historical Museum, will lead this book writing session for children ages 7 through 13. Registration is requested; please contact the museum at 919-732-2201.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free Spirit Freedom will host an afternoon of readings, recitations and presentations from the new book by Free Spirit Freedom, as well as from authors, poets and artists with similar interests.
For more information, call 919-643-2500, visit the Hillsborough Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop at 102 N. Churton Street in Hillsborough or visit www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments