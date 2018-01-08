More Videos

  'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

    Scenes from the original cast of "Hamilton", the Broadway smash musical that is coming to Durham's DPAC in 2018.

Arts & Culture

It’s going to be harder to get ‘Hamilton’ tickets at DPAC than we thought

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

January 08, 2018 04:00 PM

DURHAM

“Hamilton” – one of the hottest tickets on Broadway in years – is coming to Durham Performing Arts Center next season, but getting a ticket here may be just as hard as getting one in New York.

DPAC season ticketholders get first dibs on seats, but the venue no longer is selling season ticket packages for the 2018-19 year. That’s the season that includes “Hamilton.”

You read that right.

Unless you’re already a Broadway season ticket-holder for the current 2017-18 season, you’re out of luck on buying season tickets for the next slate of productions.

DPAC reports that it doesn’t have enough capacity to sell more season ticket packages beyond the ones already in the system. DPAC management cites “an unprecedented number of season seats sold this past season” for the 2,712-capacity venue.

ENTER STAGE-TONYS 3 LA
Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler in Broadway’s “Hamilton.” A touring version of the Tony Award-winning production is coming to Durham in the 2018-19 season.
Joan Marcus AP

“Hamilton” tells the story of Revolutionary War figure Alexander Hamilton, with a cast of immigrants and a musical score by Lin-Manuel Miranda featuring R&B, hip-hop, jazz and blues. It won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including best musical.

DPAC will announce its 2018-19 Broadway season on Feb. 16, unveiling dates for the Tony-winning smash “Hamilton” and the other seven shows in the series.

Current season ticket-holders will have the option to renew after that.

As for everyone else – those who aren’t season ticket-holders – the good news is that DPAC will have “a very limited number of tickets for non-members” for all eight Broadway shows, including “Hamilton.” Those should go on sale later this summer.

The best way to get in the loop for those tickets is to sign up to be a “Friend of DPAC.” That will put you on a mailing list to get show announcements and reserved ticket offers before public sales start for each show.

To sign up, go to oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/dpac/EN/account/login.

The touring version of “Hamilton” is also coming to Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte this year from Oct. 10 through Nov. 4.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

