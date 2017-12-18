A look at what’s happening this holiday season

Please submit your free Holiday events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Saturday, Dec. 30
Kwanzaa Celebration
Family friendly event including entertainment by local and/or regional artists. Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 3-5 p.m. Free. Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2f4t2du, 919-354-2750.
Monday, Jan. 1
AADE KwanzaaFest - ‘Continuing the Legacy’
Children’s Village; performers and dancers; market place; health screenings; food; dancing; drumming. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. Free. Walltown Recreation Center, 1308 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2hlrcpA.
First Day Hike at Eno River State Park
Hike along the Beech Tree Trail for approximatley 45 minutes; easy to moderate. Weather dependent. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
