Review: ‘Motown the Musical’ has the moves and grooves

"Motown the Musical" will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center Aug. 1-6. This is the tour's second visit to Durham. "Motown the Musical" is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown the Musical