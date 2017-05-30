Philadelphia’s music legacy is vast but hard to find

This May 8, 2017 photos shows an historic marker posted outside the former home of jazz musician John Coltrane in Philadelphia, Monday, May 8, 2017. Philadelphia has a rich musical legacy: It's birthplace of the lush acoustic style known as The Sound of Philadelphia and the hometown of "American Bandstand" and Chubby Checker's "Twist." But there's no major museum or other place of pilgrimage for music fans that encompasses the city's music history. Matt Rourke AP