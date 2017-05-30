Bull City Jazz Festival postponed

The inaugural Bull City Jazz Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Durham County Memorial Stadium, has been postponed until next year, organizers announced.
The festival is now scheduled to take place June 9, 2018, according to a festival Facebook post. Demetrius L. Brown, program director for the event, cited “unforeseen technical difficulties” in presenting the festival. Problems with presenting the festival arose when the person in charge of the sound system became ill, Brown said in a phone interview. Given that the festival did not have any sponsors, the cost for hiring last-minute help was too much, he said.
The nonprofit organization One Community One Voice One Vision Inc. will be sending refunds to anyone who purchased tickets, Brown said. Anyone who bought tickets to this year’s festival will get free admission for the 2018 festival, Brown said. One Community One Voice One Vision is a Durham nonprofit social services organization. Money from the festival will be used for scholarships and programs that the organization supports, Brown said.
Rachelle Ferrell, Christian Howes, Adrian Crutchfield, Master Trax and students from the Durham School of the Arts were among the artists scheduled to perform this year. Festival organizers will try to book some of those same performers in 2018, Brown said.
If the festival happens next year, it will join an already crowded spring festival lineup — Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, the Art of Cool Festival and Moogfest — along with several established free summer music series.
For more information about refunds, visit bullcityjazzfestival.com.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
