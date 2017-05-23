Not just ‘Sgt. Pepper': Many 1967 musical firsts echo today

In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of The Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. Half a century after the Beatlesâ€™ psychedelic landmark, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, it stands as just one of many musical astonishments of 1967 that shaped what we listen to now. File photo AP