Entertainment

May 22, 2017 1:54 PM

Loretta Lynn concert rescheduled

DURHAM

The Loretta Lynn show originally scheduled for May 5 at the Carolina Theatre of Durham has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Lynn has been recovering from a stroke she suffered on May 4 in Tennessee. A post on her website last week said Lynn was moved from a hospital into rehabilitation. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date, so ticket-holders are encouraged to hang on to their tickets. Tickets for the rescheduled date are now on sale at the venue’s box office, at carolinatheatre.org, ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 919-560-3030.

Fans who want to have their purchases refunded may do so by going to the original point of purchase or by calling 919-560-3030 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, June 2.

