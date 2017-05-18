Carolina Performing Arts to open CURRENT ArtSpace during 2017-2018 season

Carolina Performing Arts, UNC’s annual concert and arts series, will open the CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio, a new, interactive, immersive space in downtown Chapel Hill in February 2018.
The new space is part of the new Carolina Square development off West Franklin Street. In addition to performances, the studio will have artists-in-residence who will collaborate with faculty, students and the community. Programming at the nearly 7,000-square-foot facility will feature immersive and co-creative arts experiences, including interactive theater and arts installations. More information is available at www.currentunc.org. Performances scheduled for the inaugural season are:
▪ Feb. 2-5 “Sound Maze,” Paul Dresher Ensemble
▪ Feb. 19 “We are Gob Squad and So are You,” Gob Squad
▪ Feb. 23 & 24 “Revolution Now!,” Gob Squad
▪ Apr. 7 Boots Riley and The Coup
▪ Apr. 11-15 “The Fever,” 600 Highwaymen
▪ May 5-6 “Farfalle,” Compagnia TPO
The opening of the new space will run concurrent with Carolina Performing Arts’ 2017-2018 season, which is printed below. All events will be held in Memorial Hall at UNC. For ticket information, visit www.carolinaperformingarts.org.
▪ Sept. 7 Jojo Abot
▪ Sept. 28 & Oct. 1 “Cold Mountain”
▪ Oct. 10 Pedja Mužijević, piano
▪ Oct. 25 András Schiff, piano
▪ Nov. 2 China National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra, Lu Jia, chief conductor, Ning Feng, violin, Gautier Cupocon, cello
▪ Nov. 3 Christina Pato Quartet
▪ Nov. 6 Spektral Quartet
▪ Nov. 9 & 10 “17c,” Big Dance Theater
▪ Nov. 16 & 17 Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”
▪ Dec. 2 & 3 “The Nutcracker,” Carolina Ballet
▪ Buniatishvili, piano
▪ Dec. 9 Big Band Holidays, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
▪ Jan. 12 & 13 Steep Canyon Rangers
▪ Jan. 18 “Saga,” Dez Mona and B.O.X
▪ Jan. 22 Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano
▪ Jan. 30 & 31 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
▪ Feb. 13 Attacca Quartet
▪ Feb. 15 Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet
▪ Feb. 16 & 17 Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti. music director, Clementine Margaine, mezzo-soprano
▪ Feb. 18 Katinka Kleijn, cello and Samuel Adams, electronics
▪ Mar. 2 & 3 Audra McDonald
▪ Mar. 6 “Formosa,” Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan
▪ Mar. 20 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell, music director
▪ Mar. 22 Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei
▪ Mar. 23 “Del and Woody,” Del McCoury Band
▪ Mar. 25 Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
▪ Mar. 28 & 29 Nederlands Dans Theater
▪ Apr. 4 Daymé Arocena
▪ Apr. 20 Tift Merritt
