Catch the Freight Train Blues Fridays
Three years ago, Hillsborough non-profit Music Maker Relief Foundation partnered with the Carrboro Recreation and Parks Department to create the Freight Train Blues Music Series held at Carrboro Town Commons (Farmer’s Market). This series will feature two performances on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s series boast artists from New Orleans, Wisconsin, Atlanta and North Carolina, representing a variety of traditional musical styles. Thanks to a generous grant from the NC Humanities Council North Carolina music scholar Dr. Will Boone, PhD will be giving scholarly introductions for each artist.
The music series, which highlights blues and roots music, celebrates the life and legacy of Piedmont blues legend, Elizabeth ‘Libba’ Cotten, born in 1893 in Carrboro, NC. Cotten’s style was unique and highly regarded by many famous musicians. In 1984 she won a GRAMMY award for Best Ethnic or Traditional Recording.
The outdoor performances are all free. Food trucks and beer from a local Brewery will be on hand for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No alcohol is allowed to be brought in the concerts.
May 19 —Pee Wee Hayes & Delta Blues Hog
May 26 – Cool John Ferguson and The Branchettes
June 2 – Alabama Slim and Little Freddie King
June 9 – Music Maker Blues Revue featuring Albert White, Thomas Rhyant, Eddie Tigner, Lil’ Joe Burton & Bubba Norwood
