Angelus to present music from different sacred traditions

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church’s Faith & the Arts Series is featuring a concert by the singing ensemble Angelus June 7, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
Made up of seven young women from the Mt. Vernon Senior High School Fine Arts Academy, the members of Angelus have dedicated themselves to the performance of sacred music of varied religious traditions and historical periods. Featuring music ranging from medieval chant and polyphony to contemporary Irish choral music and the American Sacred Harp tradition, the ensemble’s influences include the Irish choral ensemble, Anuna, the American quartet, Anonymous 4 and the Canadian trio, The Wailin’ Jennys.
St. Matthew’s is located at 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. For information, call 919-732-9308 or visit stmatthewshillsborough.org.
Asleep at the Wheel coming to ArtsCenter
CARRBORO Grammy-winning group Asleep at the Wheel will perform May 20 at 8 p.m. at the ArtsCenter.
Ray Benson founded Asleep at the Wheel in Paw Paw, West Virginia, 46 years ago. Now based in Austin, the band holds 10 Grammy awards, 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts. The Grammy Award-winning “Still The King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys” was the band’s most recent release (2015) and marked its third full-length Bob Wills tribute album.
The tribute album features 22 collaborations including legends such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Strait and newcomers like The Avett Brothers, Amos Lee, Old Crow Medicine Show and others.
For tickets, call 919-929-2787 or visit artscenterlive.org. The ArtsCenter is located at 300-G E. Main St.
Roomful of Blues coming to Blue Note
DURHAM Rhode Island’s Roomful of Blues will perform at The Blue Note Grill Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m.
The band’s latest release is “45 Live,” commemorating their 45th anniversary (the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2018). Roomful of Blues has been blending swing, rock ‘n' roll, jump, blues and R&B for nearly half a century. They’ve earned five Grammy nominations, seven Blues Music Awards, and twice the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll selected them as Best Blues Band. The great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I’ve ever heard.”
The Blue Note Grill is at 709 Washington St.. For tickets, call 919-401-1979, or visit www.thebluenotegrill.com.
