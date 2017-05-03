May Reader’s Party theme is motherhood

Hayti Heritage Center and the Durham County Library will present a Reader’s Party from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
This month’s theme is motherhood, and readers of all ages are invited to bring a passage to read aloud. Readers are not restricted to the motherhood theme. Sign-up begins at 1:45 p.m.
The Readers Party takes place every first Sunday from March through November. Admission is free. Refreshments will be provided.
Art in the Garden returns
HILLSBOROUGH The 23rd Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Invitational will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.mthe studio and gardens of Tinka Jordy and Mark Donley at 1902 Borland Road,. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.; and Saturday May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sculptures will be on view at the studio and gardens of Tinka Jordy and Mark Donley at 1902 Borland Road.
The annual event is a juried sculpture show and sale premiering original new work for the outdoors, by both nationally recognized and local artists. All work is available for sale and the artists will be on hand to discuss their work.
For more information, go to garden-art-gallery.com or call 919-757-2181.
N.C. Arts Council launches podcasts
RALEIGH Arts Across NC is a new podcast series celebrating the history of the arts across North Carolina. The free podcasts are sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council to observe its 50th anniversary as a state agency.
The podcast series kicks off with a conversation about what “arts for all” has meant to the state. N.C. Arts Council Executive Director Wayne Martin discusses how a robust statewide arts infrastructure evolved.
For information about accessing this series, visit www.ncarts.org/podcast/arts-across-nc.
Comments