‘Tails & Tiaras’ kickoff is Saturday

The Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association will present the “Tails & Tiaras” Kickoff Party for this year’s Beaver Queen Pageant Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parker and Otis, 112 S Duke St.
Visitors will meet this year’s contestants and judges and listen to the band The Beauty Operators. This year’s pageant will be on Saturday, June 3, at Duke Park. The theme is “The Wizard of Gnawz!” Tails & Tiaras will be emceed by Ellen Ciompi and hosted by Parker and Otis. This is a fundraiser for The Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association.
The event is free, but voting often for your favorite contestant and frequent bribing of judges are encouraged. Feel free to wear your tails and tiaras.
Motorco to host Bent Knee
DURHAM Boston art-rock sextet Bent Knee will join Thank You Scientist for a show at Motorco Music Hall May 12.
Bent Knee formed in 2009 as a democratic collective determined to push the boundaries of pop and rock. Bent Knee is lead singer and keyboardist Courtney Swain, guitarist Ben Levin, bassist Jessica Kion and drummer Gavin Wallace-Ailsworth.
For tickets, visit motorcomusic.com. Motorco Music Hall is at 723 Rigsbee Ave.
DADA Project to unveil preview
DURHAM The DADA project (Durham Audio Described Art) will hold a preview unveiling Tuesday, April 25, at 12:30pm, at the statue of Major the Bull at CCB Plaza, in Downtown Durham.
The DADA project provides audio descriptions, via the telephone, of public art to make those works accessible to people who are blind.
The DADA project, started in Spring 2016, is a collaborative effort of Duke University, the City of Durham's Cultural Advisory Board, Durham Arts Place, and Arts Access, Inc. The project has been spearheaded by arts attorney and arts advocate Daniel Ellison and initiated with the assistance of his service-learning class at Duke.
The first iteration of the DADA project has audio descriptions of nine works of public art in Downtown Durham. The audio descriptions are accessible by calling a dedicated phone line — 919-694-DADA and then following the phone menu options to hear the particular descriptions of the artworks. Within the coming year, the audio descriptions will also be made available via a smartphone app and a website.
