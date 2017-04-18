Flock of Dimes to kick off Music in the Gardens series

Durham resident Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes will open Duke Performances’ Music in the Gardens 2017 series June 7.
This year’s lineup features artists who represent American roots music. This year’s series is family- and picnic-friendly. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for Duke employees and students, and free for kids ages 12 and under.
Shows in June feature Louisiana's Robert Finley (a Music Maker Relief Foundation artist), Robbie Fulks, and Durham native Kym Register's Loamlands.
Birds of Chicago kick off July’s concerts, followed by Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon, Asheville's River Whyless, and Winston-Salem country singer Caleb Caudle.
Picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged at Music in the Gardens. Meals and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase from The Palace International. Frozen treats will be available from Locopops. Alcohol is permitted; dogs are not. There are restrooms onsite, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.
Parking at Duke Gardens lots is free after 5 p.m. and the lawn opens 30 minutes prior to each show. All shows start at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at dukeperformances.org, or by phone at 919-684-4444.
Music in the Gardens
All concerts at 7 p.m. in Duke Gardens
Wednesday, June 7: Flock of Dimes
Wednesday, June 14: Robert Finley
Wednesday, June 21: Robbie Fulks
Wednesday, June 28: Loamlands
Wednesday, July 5: Birds of ChicagoWednesday, July 12: Kelsey Waldon
Wednesday, July 19: River Whyless
Wednesday, July 26: Caleb Caudle
