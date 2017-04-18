Entertainment

April 18, 2017 10:55 AM

Flock of Dimes to kick off Music in the Gardens series

Duke Performances

DURHAM

Durham resident Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes will open Duke Performances’ Music in the Gardens 2017 series June 7.

This year’s lineup features artists who represent American roots music. This year’s series is family- and picnic-friendly. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for Duke employees and students, and free for kids ages 12 and under.

Shows in June feature Louisiana's Robert Finley (a Music Maker Relief Foundation artist), Robbie Fulks, and Durham native Kym Register's Loamlands.

Birds of Chicago kick off July’s concerts, followed by Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon, Asheville's River Whyless, and Winston-Salem country singer Caleb Caudle.

Picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged at Music in the Gardens. Meals and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase from The Palace International. Frozen treats will be available from Locopops. Alcohol is permitted; dogs are not. There are restrooms onsite, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

Parking at Duke Gardens lots is free after 5 p.m. and the lawn opens 30 minutes prior to each show. All shows start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at dukeperformances.org, or by phone at 919-684-4444.

For tickets and more information, please visit dukeperformances.org

Music in the Gardens

All concerts at 7 p.m. in Duke Gardens

Wednesday, June 7: Flock of Dimes

Wednesday, June 14: Robert Finley

Wednesday, June 21: Robbie Fulks

Wednesday, June 28: Loamlands

Wednesday, July 5: Birds of ChicagoWednesday, July 12: Kelsey Waldon

Wednesday, July 19: River Whyless

Wednesday, July 26: Caleb Caudle

