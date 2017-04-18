Festival for the Eno to be held July 1 and 4

The Eno River Association announced that the 38th annual Festival for the Eno will be held on July 1 and 4 at West Point on the Eno City Park. This Durham tradition will feature live music with more than 65 artists on four stages, a juried craft show spotlighting over 80 local artisans, food trucks and area food vendors, a beer garden, and educational workshops.
Presented by the Eno River Association, the festival showcases the nature, culture and history of the Eno River Basin and annually raises tens of thousands of dollars for the purchase and protection of land along the Eno River. A 38-year-old Independence Day Weekend celebration, the Festival provides safe, diverse, and fun entertainment for all ages and brings tens of thousands of people each year to the lush green banks of the Eno River.
“There is nothing else quite like the Festival for the Eno”, event organizer Greg Bell stated in a release. “It was modeled on Pete Seegar’s Clearwater Festival, and a note of congratulations from Seegar to our founders on the success of the first Festival for the Eno hung on my wall for years.”
This year’s event is anchored by performances by Afro-Beat legends Antibalas, Ruby Amanfu & Steelism, the African American Dance Ensemble, Dialli Cissokho & Kaira Ba, The Gospel Jubilators, A.J. Ghent and Orquesta Gardel among over 65 contemporary and traditional musical artists. For a complete list of performers, visit www.EnoFest.org.
The festival also features a juried arts show featuring 90 North Carolina artisans offering work in clay, metal, jewelry, fabric, fiber, wood basketry, glass and more
The Festival for the Eno offers food from local restaurants and popular food trucks and a craft beer garden. Environmental activities and exhibits include the festival’s “Trash-Free” program, backyard bees and chickens, Sustainable Home and Garden Expo, and other displays and demonstrations.
Advance tickets for the 38th Annual Festival for the Eno are $30 for a two-day pass and $18 for a single-day pass. Teens (ages 13-17) pay $11 for a single day pass and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at https://www.enofest.org/ticketsor at more than 25 local ticket outlets (please see full list below).
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
38th Festival For The Eno
What: The 2017 Festival for the Eno
When: July 1 and 4 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Where: West Point on the Eno City Park on Roxboro Road in Durham. Parking is free at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on Duke Street one mile north of I-85.
Shuttle bus: Festival visitors may purchase tickets at the Durham County Memorial tadium and ride in free air-conditioned buses that run continuously to and from the festival site starting at 9:30 a.m. There is no parking on-site except for bicycles and the disabled.
Cost: Ticket Prices: $18 one-day pass ($23 at gate), $30 two-day pass ($35 at gate)
Info: www.enoriver.org, 919-620-9099 x 207
