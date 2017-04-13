N.C. Central University to host 27th annual Jazz Festival April 17-22

N.C. Central University will host the 27th annual Jazz Festival with a week of events for jazz enthusiasts including concerts, master classes and workshops Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22.
This year’s lineup will include jazz combos concert, clinics and lectures by accomplished musicians from the Triangle region of North Carolina and New York. A series of concerts and workshops will also take place. All events are free and open to the public except the Friday and Saturday night concerts, which require tickets.
The festival will kick off with the NCCU Jazz Combos Concert at 7 p.m., Monday, April 17, at B.N. Duke Auditorium on NCCU’s campus.
Renowned jazz vocalist Eve Cornelious will accompany the NCCU Jazz Program faculty in concert with the NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble opening the performance at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the B.N. Duke Auditorium.
At 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the NCCU Jazz Ensemble will perform a special concert with international jazz trombonist John Fedchock.
The Annual Vocal Jazz Summit and Workshops take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, featuring workshops for middle and high school choral directors. Jazz vocalist Mavis Poole will teach a master class at 1 p.m. in B.N. Duke Auditorium, followed by a 7 p.m. evening concert with NCCU Jazz Studies student vocal soloists.
Other highlights include:
▪ NCCU Jazz Program faculty concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 in B.N. Duke Auditorium.
▪ Arranging Workshop featuring jazz musician John Fedchock at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, in B.N. Duke Auditorium.
▪ Music clinic and lecture by jazz vocalist Eve Cornelious at noon, Friday, April 21, in B.N. Duke Auditorium.
▪ Brass workshop featuring jazz musician John Fedchock at noon, Friday, April 21, in B.N. Duke Auditorium.
Friday and Saturday night concert tickets can be purchased at the NCCU Box Office or via bit.ly/2oFouCF online. Weekend packages are available for $30 for tickets on Friday and Saturday.
