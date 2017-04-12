Bouna Ndiaye to lead presentation on 1966 World Festival of Negro Arts

Senegalese artist and scholar Bouna Ndiaye will lead a film screening and discussion of the 50th anniversary of the historic 1966 World Festival of Negro Arts Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at The Palace International restaurant in Durham.
In 1966, musicians, writers, sculptors, painters, performers, poets and other art enthusiasts gathered in Dakar, Senegal for the first World Festival of Negro Arts (Premier Festival Mondial des arts nègres). The festival drew attendees from the African diaspora around the world. They came from 45 countries and included several heads of state from newly independent African countries. Artists from the Americas included Langston Hughes, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, The Alvin Alley Dance Group, and a steel band from Trinidad and Tobago.
Since the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of this landmark event in 2016, Ndiaye has embarked on a “collective memory” documentary film project to re-discover the spirit and history of the festival. This work has led him to rare archival footage and documents from various sources including Russia and his native Senegal.
The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History at UNC-Chapel Hill and The Palace International are presenting this session.
Ndiaye is a graduate of N.C. Central University, and the International University of Japan. He taught African film and music at Duke University following his tenure as the assistant director for administration at NCCU. Ndiaye is the president of Bonjour Africa Projects, Inc. and producer and host of syndicated African music program “Bonjour Africa” — a weekly African music program that airs on 13 public radio stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Ndiaye will present at The Palace International restaurant, 1104 Broad St., Durham, from 5 to 8 p.m. April 23. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public but space is limited and an RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP or for more information call 919-962-9001 or visit www.stonecenter.unc.edu.
