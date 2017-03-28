Durham School of the Arts to present Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’ Thursday through Saturday, March 30-April 1

The Durham School of the Arts presents “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller Thursday-Saturday, March 30-April 1.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 3 p.m. matinee as well on Saturday.
First performed in 1953, “The Crucible” is Arthur Miller’s commentary on McCarthyism and the House Un-American Activities Committee.
It recounts a slightly embellished version of the Salem witch trials of 1692. Some teenage girls are caught dancing in the woods, and in order not to get in trouble, they lie about what they were doing and why. The lie rapidly grows out of control, and numerous citizens of Salem are hauled into a makeshift court and forced to confess that they are witches and implicate their friends and neighbors. Salem farmer John Proctor refuses to name names, under threat of the gallows.
The play features a cast of 21 students, grades 6-12, and a production crew of about 15. The play is required reading in Durham Public Schools English classes, and the students are particularly motivated to make this production one of their best.
Says senior Lorin Kaplan, who plays John Proctor, “‘The Crucible’ is a great play, and it really feels connected to many of the things we’re going through in our country right now.”
Performances will be at DSA’s Black Box Theater, 400 N. Duke St. For more information, call 919-560-3926, ext. 23498.
Comments