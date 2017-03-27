Big Star tribute film coming to Carolina Theatre

The Carolina Theatre will present the North Carolina premiere of “Thank You, Friends: Big Star's Third Live ... And More” April 21 at 8 p.m.
Chris Stamey and other local musicians did a tribute to the Big Star album “Third,” which also honored late Big Star composer and guitarist Alex Chilton, in 2010. Stamey arranged and performed the music, along with sole surviving Big Star member Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Mitch Easter, Skylar Gudasz and more. The group came together in California in April of 2016 to perform live.
The resulting film, “Thank You, Friends: Big Star's Third Live ... And More,” premiered at the annual South By Southwest Festival in Austin earlier this month.
A Q&A discussion with Gudasz, Stamey, Django Haskins and Jeff Crawford, and moderated by WUNC-FM’s Eric Hodge, will follow the screening. A musical performance will follow.
Tickets for this screening, discussion and performance are $15 and go on sale March 31 at the Carolina Theatre Box Office, carolinatheatre.org and ticketmaster.com.
