Actress and producer Issa Rae to speak at NCCU’s Lyceum

Producer, writer, actress and director Issa Rae will speak April 1 at 5 p.m. in B.N. Duke Auditorium as part of North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2016-2017 Lyceum Series. Rae is best known as the star and co-creator of the Golden Globe nominated cable series, “Insecure,” which premiered on HBO in 2016.
Rae has over 200,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, “Issa Rae Productions,” that has acquired more than 20 million views. Rae also produces web series for her channel, including “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” the inspiration for the hit series Insecure.
Rae authored the New York Times best-selling memoir “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” in which Rae discusses her personal struggles through a series of comedic anecdotes.
In 2017, Rae received Essence Magazine’s Black Women in Hollywood Vanguard Award. She was also named to Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 List. Rolling Stone Magazine named Rae as one of the 23 funniest people in America.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in 2007 before continuing her studies at the New York Film Academy.
NCCU’s Lyceum presentations are part of the university’s commitment to stimulate intellectual curiosity and discourse on campus by inviting nationally recognized scholars, thought-leaders and performers to campus to engage with students, faculty and staff. Lyceum Series appearances continue throughout the year and are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact NCCU’s University College at 919-530-6932 or lyceum@nccu.edu.
